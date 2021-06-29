How to share your screen and display it on Google Meet





You can share your screen with Google Meet to view documents, web pages, or tabs in your meetings. Google Meet allows you to share your screen on your computer or mobile device. On your computer, you can choose to share the entire screen or just windows or tabs. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

In the era of remote work, Google’s conference call tool, Google Meet, provides businesses and teams with reliable options other than industry leader Zoom.

Among its many features, Google Meet provides the ability to virtually share your screen with others in your meetings. In this way, team members can view the documents, presentations, spreadsheets, or web pages they are viewing to facilitate collaboration.

If you’re using Google Meet on your computer, you can share the entire screen or specific windows or tabs. On mobile devices, you can only share the entire screen. Here’s how to do it all:

How to share your screen with Google Meet on your computer

1. Join the meeting on Google Meet.

2. In the icon toolbar at the bottom center of the screen,[今すぐ表示]Click the icon. It looks like a square with an arrow inside.

Click the “Show Now” button.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3. In the pop-up menu, choose whether to share the entire screen, windows, or tabs.

Select a screen sharing method.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. Select the area of ​​the screen to share in the pop-up window.

In the pop-up, select what you want to share.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Five.[共有]Click.

6. To stop the presentation, in the upper right corner of the screen[プレゼンテーションを停止する]Or in the upper left corner[表示を停止する]Choose.

Click any of these buttons to stop sharing the screen. How to share your screen on Google Meet using your Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider mobile device

1. Participate in Google Meeting.For meetings, use the Google Calendar app, Google Meet app, or Gmail app[Meet]You can access it from the tab.

2. Tap the three vertical dot icons in the lower right corner of the video screen.

Tap the icon at the bottom right.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3. In the pop-up menu[画面の共有]Choose.

Tap “Share Screen” in the pop-up menu.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. In the popup[ブロードキャストの開始]Tap.

Select Start Broadcast to start sharing your screen.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Note: Everything on the screen, including notifications, is shared with the meeting. To prevent everyone from seeing any notifications that might appear on your screen, put your device in silent mode.

5. The screen is now visible to other members of the meeting and you can continue your presentation.

6. To stop the display, in the center of the screen[共有の停止]Tap or tap the three vertical dot icons to pop up[共有の停止]Choose.

When the presentation is over[共有を停止]Tap.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

