Washington’s Five Policies to End Climate Crisis and Unemployment – ​​TechCrunch





Bobby Franklin Contributor

Other posts by this contributor A new foreign investment bill assessing the VC industry’s progress on diversity, fairness and inclusiveness will impact venture capital and the U.S. startup ecosystem.

Michael Brown Contribution

The importance of the US startup ecosystem became clear during the pandemic. Many of us have come to rely on new technologies developed over the last decade, such as innovative vaccines and test devices, and state-of-the-art video conferencing software that keeps workers. Financial technology that enables productive children to learn online and run online for restaurants and other small businesses to survive.

As we enter the country’s recovery phase, tech start-ups and the venture capital investors that support them are ready to play an important role in creating higher-paying jobs across the country. These jobs can be created in both traditional US technology centers and regions that have been hit hard by the decline of manufacturing. Venture investors will also help create and deploy technologies that will make the United States more competitive with China and help respond to the climate crisis (think advanced computer chips and electric vehicle batteries). All of these are key goals of the Biden administration’s ambitious new employment plan.

However, these valuable goals can be hampered by policies that cannot explain the unique business model of tech start-ups. We must recognize that we are exposed to increasingly fierce global competition for innovation. The global venture capital dollar share of US companies has plummeted from 84% in 2004 to 51% last year in the last two decades. Given that venture capital plays a major role in creating economic value such as new jobs, innovation, economic growth and tax revenues, we refocus our efforts to continue to position the United States as a leader in global innovation and R & D. You need to hit.

Here are five policy recommendations that Washington recommends to consider:

There is a surefire way to create a new American company that will make it easier for talented entrepreneurs from other countries to start a business in the United States: Get a startup visa to recruit the world’s most talented entrepreneurs on our coast I will pass it. Immigrant entrepreneurs have spawned thousands of US companies, including Zoom, Intel, and Moderna. However, our immigration policy keeps foreign-born founders away, as there is no dedicated visa category for job creators in the United States and there are startup visa categories in more than 20 other countries.

Enact policies such as the Endless Frontier Act to grow the economy in all regions and communities. The United States is a world leader in science and technology ingenuity and innovation. To maintain this leadership when new technologies are being adopted by every element of society, we must prioritize technology-focused economic development and create future jobs here.

The main legislation the president is planning to achieve this is the Endless Frontier Act. The bipartisan bill, which is currently passing parliament, proposes a generational investment in federal basic research and technology commercialization activities, which will create new high-tech enterprises nationwide and pose an important social challenge. More technologies are designed to deal with it, and more domestic production. Capabilities, and greater economic opportunities for workers and communities. The Endless Frontier Act legitimately prioritizes the establishment and growth of new companies and ultimately creates and scales new American companies to encourage the participation of venture capital investors and entrepreneurs.

Leverage the innovative power of startups to address the climate crisis. Global carbon emissions are causing a rapidly growing environmental crisis, which is one of the biggest challenges our generation will solve. Fortunately, there are thousands of American entrepreneurs working today building the technology to deal with the crisis. This includes new energy sources and storage, clean transportation technologies, carbon capture and utilization, and new environmentally focused agricultural technologies. The president’s bold plans need to take advantage of this generation of innovative startups. Because their success is a major factor in the speed of our progress, we know that this is a race we cannot afford to lose.

Coordinate new job creation opportunities and workforce development programs in start-ups. Future jobs are being created daily by venture capital-backed start-ups and start-ups. When Congress considers how to create a workforce development program, they work for the next generation of American companies, including providing refundable tax credits to start-ups creating training programs for future employees. You need to consider what offers a surge to workers for. This can prove to be particularly effective in training non-university-educated workers for work in high-growth companies.

Coordinate tax policy with government employment strategies. We want to be a constructive partner in these valuable efforts to expand economic opportunities and address social challenges. However, the government’s proposal to raise taxes on capital gains (including capital gains) by more than 80% is specifically targeted at highly entrepreneurs and long-term investment funds where the Build Back Better agenda is finalized. Please note that you are below your goal. Succeeded. We give all the opportunities for success to our employment plans and urge governments not to cause unintended bottlenecks in the technology commercialization process with unprecedented tax increases.

Our country is one of the most vibrant startups in the world as our economy continues to recover from the pandemic and addresses the social challenges of access to economic opportunities, climate and the global competitiveness of the United States. Don’t forget that we are proud of our ecosystem. This ecosystem has provided technology to help us survive and hopefully end the pandemic. Launched the internet, biotechnology and climate technology industries. And it has led to the creation of millions of high-paying jobs.

The problem we are trying to address may be specific to our time, but the source of our solution remains the same. Expanding entrepreneurship identifies and expands the technologies needed to move our country forward, providing a safer and more prosperous future for all. Focus on working together to leverage this strength to solve long-term challenges.

