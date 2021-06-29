Wireless earphones will never debut on July 27th





A month behind actual plans, Carl Pei’s Nothing is ready to announce its debut product, wireless earphones, next month.

In particular, none have dated July 27th. The company calls its debut wireless earphones Nothing Ear (1). Specifically, as The Verge points out, the announcement will take place on July 27, 9 am EST.

Carl Pei broke up with the OnePlus company and launched his own company called “Nothing”. Initially, there was confusion about what would happen to this company.

However, given Carl Pei’s technical background, it was almost speculated that he couldn’t think of anything related to technology. And now we finally know the product.

No one has announced that the product will go on sale in June. However, the announcement was postponed because Pay himself confirmed that “some final decisions remain.” Therefore, delay.

Over the past few months, more information about Nothing’s first product, Nothing Ear (1), has appeared on the Internet. At least what we know is that it will be “thin”.

Nothing Ear (1) is made of transparent material and has a lean aesthetic.

In addition, Carl Pei took a peek at how wireless earphones are built. The Nothing Ear (1) looks neat. It also has a transparent build material.

These wireless earphones are designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering. Now, it should be noted that the wireless earphone market is already fiercely competitive.

There are several players in this space, offering feature-packed products. What’s more, it’s interesting to see how Nothing brings its products to market.

So will it be a premium wireless earphone or will it be made for everyone? Unfortunately, there is no information related to it.

But that’s not all. Carl Pei has already announced that he will not move into any further areas in the future. In an interview with The Verge, Pei says he wants to eventually build an “ecosystem of interconnected devices.”

“The ultimate vision of seamlessly connecting everything. This only happens when you have products in multiple categories,” says Pei.

The above statement also gives us a light of hope that we may see that nothing comes up with an Android smartphone in the near future. This is just a tech enthusiast’s guess, so don’t quote it.

The first is always special. Our first product. Our first launch event. The first real chance to show the world that there is nothing. #SoundOfChange will arrive on July 27th.

— Nothing (@nothing) June 29, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2021/06/finally-nothing-will-debut-its-wireless-earbuds-on-july-27.html

