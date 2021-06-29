



Google Chrome updates are automatically downloaded to all devices by default. You will need to restart Google Chrome on your computer to actually install the update. On smartphones and tablets, Chrome is updated through the app store just like any other app. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Google Chrome will be updated automatically when a new version is released. However, you may need to manually check for and install updates.

Here’s how to update Google Chrome if it’s available, or check for updates manually:

How to update Google Chrome on Mac or PC

1. Then open Google Chrome and click on the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser.

2. If available in the menu[GoogleChromeの更新]Click. This option only appears if the update is available and downloaded, and you will be prompted to restart Chrome when you click it.

If a Chrome update is available, this menu will indicate that.William Antonelli / Insider

Note: Restarting Chrome will close all tabs and windows and delete all unsaved data. When I restart Chrome, the tabs and windows reopen, but there is no unsaved data.

3.[Google Chromeの更新]If you don’t see the option[ヘルプ]Place the cursor on[GoogleChromeについて]Click.

4. The current version number of Chrome will be displayed and Chrome will check if further updates are available. If an update is found, it will be downloaded and you will be prompted to restart Chrome to install it.

Google Chrome[バージョン情報]You will see new updates on the page. William Antonelli / Insider How to update Google Chrome on Android devices

Like other apps, Chrome automatically updates when you charge your Android. However, to manually check for updates:

1. Launch the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone or tablet.

2. Tap your profile picture in the upper right and from the menu[アプリとデバイスの管理]Choose.

Select the Manage Apps option.William Antonelli / Insider

3. You’ll see some statistics about the apps on your device, and if any of the apps are ready for updates, you’ll see that updates are available.Under this heading[詳細を表示]Tap.

Update all apps at once or[詳細を表示]You can tap to get a list of all available updates.William Antonelli / Insider

4. If Google Chrome is on the list, next to it[更新]Tap or at the top of the page[すべて更新]Tap. If Google Chrome isn’t on the list, it’s completely updated.

Update Chrome only or all apps.William Antonelli / Insider

Like your computer, you won’t lose any open tabs when Chrome is updated.

How to update Google Chrome on iPhone or iPad

Like other apps, Chrome updates automatically when you charge your iPhone or iPad. However, to manually check for updates:

1. Launch the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and tap the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Tap your Apple ID profile picture.William Antonelli / Insider

2. On the page that opens, check if Google Chrome is listed as an app waiting for an update. If there,[更新]Or[すべて更新]Tap. If it’s not there, it’s already fully updated.

Open tabs aren’t lost when you update Chrome.

Michelle Greenlee contributed to an earlier version of this article.

