Dallas rewardStyle, a pioneer of influencer technology, renamed





RewardStyle, a Dallas-based company that is a pioneer in influencer commerce technology, has changed its name to LTK.

Ten years after the reward style was founded in Mockingbird Station apartments, its LikeToKnowIt platform links more than 100,000 influencers around the world and sends customers to 5,000 brands.

According to co-founder and president Amber Venz Box, simpler names are already abbreviated by employees and influencers. RewardStyle is part of business-to-business transactions, and the LikeToKnowIt app was added as a consumer product in 2014.

Confusingly, now that we’re celebrating our 10th anniversary, we’d like to simplify it to what our clients call us, and was recently called the Dean of Social Media Entrepreneurs by Town & Country magazine34. Said Benz Box, aged.

The rebranding took effect immediately and is being rolled out in international markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, China, South Korea and Brazil. The LTK app will be localized for regional brands and influencers in these countries later this year.

Amber Venz Box is the co-founder and president of LTK, formerly known as rewardStyle.

According to Benz Box, over the past six months, we have invested in world-class talent, adding more than 100 new hires in 2021 alone.

She said the company has more than 350 employees and is refocusing on innovation and speed. LTK is developing new technologies and features for influencer-powered online shopping experiences.

Fashion, beauty, fitness, home and lifestyle social media stars monetize content and recommendations through the LTK platform.

Over the last 12 months, influencers affiliated with LTK have sent $ 2.8 billion in sales to retailers and brands. The industry is growing as retailers and brands seek ways to connect with their customers. Apparel retailer Express recently said it aims to reach $ 1 billion in annual sales through influencers by 2024.

Hundreds of thousands of people apply for influencers on the LTK app each year, and the company has difficult qualifications to meet, such as social media performance and creative skills. With LTK, you can do business across the social ecosystem, from Pinterest and TikTok to Instagram and your blog. Like Shopify, where small businesses can establish stores online, it’s a turnkey business for those who struggle to get involved in e-commerce.

According to Mercedes-Benz, there are people who build wealth across generations. LTK has created over 100 million millionaires, adding 20 last year.

Venz Box calls people who use LTK tools solo planners. A 2009 graduate of Southern Methodist University, who won the Distinguished Alumni Award last year, started out as a fashion blogger.

She wanted to be an editor of a fashion magazine. Instead, she decided to create a whole new venue to compete with fashion magazines.

