Neo2045 announces MMORPG for kids in open beta





The Neo 2045, just released in open beta today, brings a new realm of children’s adventure to the brand new MMORPG.

If little Anne spends all her cash on Robo Rox and runs out of cash completely, VR Realms today announced an open beta of a new MMO called Neo20045, so there’s a new way to keep their eyes out of the way. .. A futuristic sounding new adventure is strange among its older siblings. This large, free-to-play multiplayer online title is a vast galaxy full of sci-fi actions, quests, and bizarre intergalactic quirks, rather than facing the bodies of giant dragons and chainmail.

The NEO 2045 is launched as a sci-fi action MMO for all ages that spirals out into the realm of multiple players, with numerous new mini-games focusing on different aspects of gameplay. Sounds like many other successful online theme parks for kids, Neo 2045 has a variety of actions such as laser tag arena, robot stadium, avatar sports stadium, comedy club, nightclub, astro training center, water park, arcade and more. It combines various social aspects. background. Intertwined with all of this is the ability to build and create unique player realms that your friends can experience.

Robb Beeston, CEO and founder of VR Realms, is pleased to announce the NEO 2045 to players prior to its full launch as it is approaching launch and to ensure that it is drawing the attention of its viewers. We created this game with kids in mind, but we also want to make it fun for older players and parents so that everyone can play together in a safe, secure and enjoyable environment.

This all sounds commendable. You have to wait for how well this diverse content and quests work, and whether the new NEO 2045 is as secure a playspace as it should be. If you want to check your ride before putting the spawn ring into action, Open Beta will be released and the full game is coming soon. Check out the details on the official website now.

