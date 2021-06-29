A bug in Twitter has temporarily removed the option to switch to a time series feed on the web





Twitter has fixed a bug that scared some people when they opened the site (often for a variety of reasons) who are viewing social networks in a web browser switch algorithms It turns out that the options are gone, in reverse chronological order with the view. The algorithm’s view that tweets are out of order has been very malicious since it first appeared, and people are worried that a bug on Tuesday may have caused Twitter to finally force it on everyone. was doing.

According to Twitter’s support account, web users should be able to reorder the timeline, and some at The Verge have confirmed that the button has returned to the timeline. Twitter product leader Kayvon Beykpour called the disappearance of the toggle a bug and repeated what a company spokesman told The Verge.

Fixed chronological tweets on the web, removing the option to first switch the home timeline view to the latest tweets from some users on the web. We’ve fixed this and the options are now available again.

Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 29, 2021

In addition to the confusion, the Twitter page explaining the timeline has a bullet point that switching between the top tweets (tweets provided by the algorithm) and the latest tweets is a feature only available on iOS and Android. .. According to the WayBack Machine, some thought this meant that the option was actually gone, but it turned out that the line had been around for years. This line could be just a holdover from when the sparkle button was first introduced. This is because it conflicts with the information displayed later in the article. Twitter contains instructions at the bottom of the page on how to reorder your web timeline.

Twitter instructions for reorienting the timeline on the web, Android, and iOS. Instructions: Twitter

If Twitter plans to discontinue the option to display a chronological timeline, it doesn’t seem to do that today. For some, the news may come as a mixed bag. Perhaps being forced to use the algorithm’s timeline was the best way to get rid of bad habits.

We are very pleased that Twitter has removed the “Latest Tweets” option, forcing everyone to use the algorithm. This will significantly reduce the time you spend on Twitter.

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 29, 2021

