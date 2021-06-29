Securus Technologies uses Amelia, an innovative virtual consumer support tool, to further invest in improving customer service and provide better service to imprisoned individuals.





New York, June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Securus Technologies today announces partnership with leading enterprise AI software company Amelia to better serve individuals imprisoned for digital real-time service support Did. Working with Amelia demonstrates Securus’ commitment to investing more in technology to better serve imprisoned people as part of a multi-year transformation effort. With the new Digital Agent, imprisoned individuals receive real-time support to address their concerns immediately, providing immediate assistance and continued access to available products and services.

Amelia is currently available at Correctional Office facilities in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, and West Tennessee Prisons, providing virtual customer support for tablet, media, and communications questions. .. Imprisoned individuals can engage with Amelia, receive troubleshooting steps, and immediately try to resolve their concerns. Providing access to Amelia demonstrates Securus’ commitment to investing in improving the customer experience. Since the launch of digital support, inquiries from users of Amelia have been reduced by 30%. Securus is committed to deploying Amelia in more facilities that provide communication and media to improve the customer service experience, as evidenced by the initial pilot location.

“We are always looking to partner and engage with transformative companies that help provide better service to the imprisoned community. Amelia is the real-time and reliable end-user that consumers are looking for. We are demonstrating our success in providing support, “said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, the parent company of Securus Technologies. “Investing in technology that enhances the customer experience is a key element of our transformation. Today, through Amelia, we offer real-time solutions to imprisoned individuals, a service never before seen in correction. You can now offer this digital solution at your correctional facility. “

Chetan Dube, Chief Executive Officer of Amelia, said: “Amelia not only helps imprisoned individuals navigate digital tools to connect with friends and family, but also provides technical skills to prepare for re-entry into society.”

In addition, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Securus has had 376.5 million free phone connections, 6.8 million free video connection sessions, 28.7 million free JPay stamps, 330,097 free monthly subscriptions to newsstands, and 818,610. We have provided free game downloads. Navigate

AmeliaAmelia is a leading enterprise AI software company with a long history of automation and conversational AI innovation. Create a rich human experience through innovative AI solutions by enabling conversational experiences, streamlining IT operations, and automating processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the most human AI. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end enterprise-wide automation using the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2019, we introduced DigitalWorkforce.ai, the world’s first marketplace for crowdsource digital employees. Amelia’s client success story roster, headquartered in New York City and with offices in 15 countries, speaks for itself. Our technology impacts more than 500 major global brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications and other industries. Find out how Amelia is driving the future of work atamelia.ai.

About Securus Technologies Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public security, law enforcement, orthodontic agencies, and more than 1.1 million imprisoned individuals across North America. Aventiv is committed to providing services and connectivity by providing emergency response, incident management, public information and investigations. , Bioassay analysis, communications, information management, imprisoned self-service, and product and service monitoring can make our world a safer place. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Goaz, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies serving clients around the world.

Source Securus Technologies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securus-technologies-further-invests-in-improving-customer-service-with-amelia-an-innovative-virtual-consumer-support-tool-to-better-serve-incarcerated-individuals-301322353.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos