2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe First Look: GT SUV

At first glance, the Cayenne Turbo GT looks like its less turbo-stable companion. But for those with sharp eyes, there are some small stylings such as a clear front fascia with larger side air intakes and a more prominent front lip, a black fender arch, a gorgeous 22-inch gold wheel set, and updates. You will notice the enhancement. In the rear wing of the SUV, a unit attached to the upper hatch welcomes carbon fiber side plates, and a larger adaptive spoiler (just below the rear window glass) adds a 2-inch high gurney flap. In addition, the Turbo GT is about 0.7 inches lower than the typical Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Powerful porsche

Performance adjustments for Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo GT go beyond vehicle height reductions. In particular, the German brand thoroughly rebuilt a 4.0-liter V8 engine with a twin-turbocharger for the turbo GT, and attached a crankshaft, timing chain, piston, connecting rod, etc. dedicated to trim to the large engine. .. As a result, the flagship Cayenne model has a 631 horsepower Punch 90 than the standard Cayenne Turbo, but 39 fewer horses than the petrol-electric Cayenne Turbo SE-Hybrid.

Nonetheless, with the all-wheel drive Turbo GT’s 626 lb-ft torque (59 lb-ft more than Turbo) and an even faster shift 8-speed automatic transmission, this powerful Porsche pushes the road from 0-60 mph at the manufacturer. Can-estimated 3.1 seconds, or 0.6 and 0.5 seconds faster than the Turbo and Turbo SE-Hybrid brothers. With the Cayenne Turbo Coupe achieving mph in 3.2 seconds, the Turbo GT should be able to trot up to 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds. Keeping the turbo GT’s right pedal flat, Porsche claims that its sportiest Cayenne model crosses a quarter mile in 11.6 seconds.

The water-cooled transfer case keeps the Turbo GT’s drivetrain reasonably cold even when the hot shoe is steered, and the specially developed centrally mounted titanium exhaust system is the fastest with a distinctive growl. We provide the Kayen model of.

Of course, to get a record in the “SUV, Off-Road Vehicles, Vans, Pickups” category at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, you need more than a powerful powertrain. That’s why Porsche adds value by tinkering with the lateral dynamics of the Cayenne Coupe. Of the turbo GT nomenclature. Readjusted dampers, steering bits (including SUV rear axle unit), and air suspension up to 15% stiffer than the Cayenne turbo, fine-tuned torque vectoring rear end, 1.0 inch wide front, etc. Complements. Increased negative camber to take full advantage of the wheels and available grip of the Turbo GT Pirelli P Zero Corsus. Stopping power, on the other hand, is due to the 17.3-inch front rotor and 16.1-inch rear rotor. The standard yellow-painted calipers show the fact that the Turbo GT brakes are of the carbon-ceramic type, but Porsche states that black-painted binders are also available.

Spicy inside

Like its appearance, the interior of the Turbo GT subtly separates itself from the typical Cayenne herd. Both the front bucket and the two rear benches have a Turbo GT-specific seat pattern, with faux suede pads in the center of the back and bottom of the seat, contrasting gold or gray stitching and embossed headrests. The yellow marker on the top of the steering wheel rim further distinguishes the turbo GT cabin.

Starting at $ 182,150, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe sticker is $ 47,300 higher than the respective Cayenne Turbo Coupekin (and $ 13,000 higher than the Cayenne Turbo SE Hybrid Coupe). Again, no one buys a Porsche GT badged model to save a few dollars. Instead, buyers drop extra coins to enjoy the pure pleasure of driving such a focused machine. Undoubtedly, the Cayenne Turbo GT retains the thrill of holding the steering wheel of other Porsche GT models when it arrives at our shore in early 2022. It doesn’t really matter if purists adopt the first ever GTSUV. High-speed SUVs are rapidly gaining in popularity, and Porsche is wise to keep up with the market while demonstrating its superior performance.

