Destiny 2 Splicer Challenge Season (Week 8)





Players who want to enjoy weekly challenges in Destiny 2’s Season of Splicers need to dive into a series of activities during the eighth week, from overrides and erasures to the trials of Osiris.

However, completing that week’s challenge will award a series of awards, including Bright Dust, Decrypted Data, XP, and even trial weapons. And if a player completes all 75 challenges, 4,000 bright dust will not be counted at the end of the season.

This is the task for the 8th week.

Talk to the Splicer Serbiter before dawn to complete the Splicer VIII pass and erase the damaged chest.

This is one of the easiest tasks in the bunch. If you’ve caught up with a fascinating seasonal quest, you’ll be knocking out the first part from now on as soon as the reset hits. Also, if you’re cultivating high-roll armor and double-park weapons, you’ll have enough erasure to clear them before the end of the season.

Complete the Speedhack Override mission in less than 15 minutes.

To clear this, the player must easily go through a rotating override mission. Bring your favorite bleach and clear from the supermarket and melt the boss.

Unlock the Crack and Decrypt III Conflux Chest by completing the Override mission. Decipher the season of Splicer Engrams with Prismatic Recasters.

If you played enough Destiny 2 during the Splicer season, this may already be off the list. If not, just complete the override mission and open or focus the umbrella engram.

Defeat powerful Vex anywhere in the Vexterminator system. You can earn bonus progress by defeating them with overrides or erasures.

In this challenge you will need to defeat some powerful Vex enemies. This is basically the equivalent of a robot with an orange bar. Strikes, Nightfalls, and Vault of Grass Raids all complete this challenge before the end of the season. However, if you are considering speedrun, overriding and erasing may be more appropriate.

Get the Primeval Patina Ornament from Primeval Patina Null Composition.

Challenges share a name with the ornament and perform the quests needed to obtain it. To complete this challenge, you need to defeat the enemy with a Gambit fusion rifle or solar weapon. It can also take a considerable amount of time if it has not been completed yet. Reliable solar primary is an easier way to drive progress due to the economics of ammunition.

Firing squad trial Win multiple rounds in Osiris’ trial.

Osiris Trials is Destiny 2’s most competitive PvP activity and this week is also part of the challenge. Players must win 7 rounds in intense game mode to complete the trial with the firing squad goal.

The trial match ends when the team wins 5 rounds, so you can complete this challenge without winning a single match. The top cherry blossom for this purpose is its reward: an unspecified trial weapon.

The Osiris trial is available every Friday-Tuesday at reset and offers a unique set of rewards each week. However, the trial weapons offered as challenge prizes can be the same for all players, regardless of weekly prizes, based on the state of the season selected.

Get the Vanguard Vestments Ornament from Vanguard Vestments Null Composition.

Like Primitive Patina, Vanguard Vestment quests require players to strike and defeat enemies with fusion rifles or solar weapons. For those looking to win, Legend Nightfall has no matchmaking, so there’s no risk of someone stealing a kill with a stronger enemy warning.

