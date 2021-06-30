10 exciting upcoming Nintendo Switch games





Becoming a proud owner of Nintendo Switch is a very exciting time. The title lineup currently held by this console is already impressive, but we plan to take it to the next level in the future. The beloved franchise is getting a sequel, and the original IP is on the way, and overall, there’s a lot of excitement.

The recent E3 event was a delicious dive for the upcoming gaming experience. Nintendo did a great job of creating hype in showcases. Players will bubbling in their mouths as soon as it becomes clear which games they can play. Now seems like the best time to proactively plan what you want to add to your library.

The games below will definitely be worth your time, and you should see this list as the perfect part of window shopping for the titles you want to collect.

Reports and remasters are not included, but some of them deserve prestigious mention, so Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Deadly Frame: Blackwater Maiden, Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp, Outer Please look forward to wild etc.

Anyone new to this hack and slash is lucky with the open world game series. Because they can experience the wild and irreverent antique for the first time. But those who were fans of the Travis Touchdown story can rest assured that the 11-year hiatus of the mainline No More Hero game is finally nearing its end. Not only that, it looks like it’s set to end with a bang.

No More Heroes III returns to the land of Santa Destroy and focuses on Travis’ attempts to protect the world from alien invasion. A crude and immature hero will be pushed to the limit to use his credible (and iconic) Beam Katana to fight the alien overlord and his 10 assassins.

The game seems to be set to make the already ridiculous series bigger and better height than what we’ve already seen. Digging into the galactic alien invasion seems like the perfect direction for an exaggerated franchise. And there’s no doubt that it will regain a satisfying, fast-paced gameplay that has stimulated player adrenaline for years.

You will get this copy when it is released worldwide on August 27, 2021.

