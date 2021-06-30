A series of recent antitrust bills will transform Big Tech





If enacted, the five bills submitted by the House of Representatives this month represent the most dramatic amendments to US antitrust law since the enactment of the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Clayton Act of 1914. A completely different issue.

Move fast and break things. This used to be Facebook’s motto, but now it’s just as easy to apply to the House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee. On June 11, five new antitrust bills were submitted to the House of Representatives, and last week after a marathon markup session, the subcommittee submitted the bills to the entire House of Representatives for consideration. If enacted, the bill represents the most dramatic amendment to US antitrust law since the enactment of the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Clayton Act of 1914. One short bill, HR 3843, adjusts merger filing fees, while the other four bills haven’t confirmed the names of companies dealing with the dominant digital platform, but the bills are Google, Apple, Facebook, Targeted at Amazon, and perhaps Microsoft, it dramatically resets the everyday digital life of US consumers.

In summary, the four platform bills address three important questions. (1) In what market can the digital platform be operated? (2) How can the platform enter new markets? (3) What limits the way platforms compete?

The HR3826, also known as the 2021 Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, largely prohibits targeted platforms from acquiring other businesses, but as these markets develop, companies will probably move into and out of scope. There is likely to be. Current US antitrust laws limit horizontal integration to reduce competition. Mergers between companies that are currently in direct competition with each other usually impose much weaker restrictions on vertical integration (such as the temporary purchase of Time-Warner by AT & T). Platform restrictions on platforms subject to the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act are not absolute (and I think an exclusion of up to $ 50 million was added during the markup based on an amendment by Congressman Deborah Ross (D-NC). (Much), but for practical purposes it will block many of the acquisitions big tech companies want to make.

What is the driving force behind this ban? And how do you need to evaluate it? Republican Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) of the House Antitrust Subcommittee focuses on the number of companies the platform has acquired. Many of these mergers were approved by relevant antitrust authorities at home and abroad. Some may point out Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as a particularly terrible example of current or future competition-limiting transactions.

The takeover ban does not limit the platform’s entry into the market, but shapes the entry path that companies must take. When Google wanted to enter the smartphone operating system market, it would have had to start from scratch instead of buying Android for an estimated $ 50 million in 2005. When Apple wants to start designing its own chips to compete with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, etc., it might buy PA Semi for $ 278 million in 2008 and Intrinsity for $ 121 million in 2010. Instead, I would have had to start from scratch.

This type of acquisition has three important benefits for companies: (1) Enter a new market early and combine the internal capabilities of the acquired company with the internal capabilities. (2) Specializes in inventions and specializes in expanding new businesses to other companies. (3) Attract initial investment in consideration of the possibility that those investments can be quickly recovered through the sale. Apple’s entry into chip design has allowed consumers to build a wide range of devices that they find particularly appealing, further spurring competition in personal computers. When seriously considering these issues, we will consider platform acquisitions as a group and try to evaluate the overall outcome of these purchases. It’s a big task, but it’s exactly the kind of thing that should be done before platform competition and opportunity law is voted.

“The House Antitrust Subcommittee … has not held any hearings to accurately handle how the proposed bill works and the consequences of the bill.”

Next, let’s look at HR3825, an end-of-platform monopoly law that imposes line-of-business restrictions on targeted platforms. This bill will be a snap to Thanos for our everyday digital life, as most of what we are used to will disappear in front of us. The bill addresses line-of-business limitations in three different ways, but because it employs the most basic version described in Sections 2 (a) and (1), it is targeted by platform operators. It is illegal to own, control, or profit. (1) Use the target platform for the sale or provision of products or services Interest in business areas other than the target platform.

Choose your favorite covered platform and think about it. However, I have an iPhone, iPad Air, and Apple Watch, so I’ll focus on Apple. Sec. 2 (a) (1) could very well block Apple from offering the Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Music, and Apple Maps, and I was able to continue. (In either case, Apple can offer services for Android instead of iOS.) AirPods can run on Android devices, but the iPhone works better. And I think the Apple Watch is for iOS devices only. The bill would almost certainly have blocked the introduction of the 2014 Apple Watch and 2016 AirPods.

The acceptance of Apple Watch and AirPods on the market suggests that consumers find the Apple ecosystem very valuable. Obviously, there are many alternative mobile phones, as well as headphone and wearable alternatives. Blocking Apple and other eligible platforms from additional businesses means blocking sophisticated competitors from the market, but those that compete with these companies find it worthwhile. .. This is a government choice of companies that they deem worthy of being a competitor, rather than allowing consumers to make those choices into product purchases and by-product purchases.

The world of music we live in today was actually created by Apple, which released the iPod in 2001. The iPod wasn’t close to the first MP3 player, but it helped drive the spread of portable digital music. And it tells you something about how subtle innovations are. Of course, even this kind of decree probably didn’t prevent Apple from building an iPod. At the time, Apple was a struggling company with a single-digit share of the personal computer market. And while Apple isn’t struggling anymore, it’s clear that Apple’s personal computer share hasn’t really changed. Apple has become today’s Apple by entering new markets and innovating with new products.

Line-of-business restrictions are usually feared that regulated companies are cheating by using cross-controlled local phones to cross-subsidize their activities in competitive markets. And so on, related to regulated price industries. The Glass-Steagall Act of 1933, which was concerned about financial market instability, has similar restrictions. Neither of these ideas seems to match well here.

“The HR3825, Ending Platform Monopolies Act, which imposes line-of-business restrictions on targeted platforms, is a snap of Thanos to our everyday digital life, as most of what we’re used to is gone in front of us. Will be. “

Enhanced compatibility and competition by magically enabling the HR 3849, 2021 Service Switching Act. It has been shortened to the 2021 ACCESS Act and focuses on data portability and interoperability. The database platform, first and foremost, is important because Google and Facebook already offer some of these products, but these are almost never the most controversial clauses of the five bills. There is no mistake. The interoperability provisions are much more complex as they actually remind us of the regulatory era under the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The law required local telephone companies to lend out fragments of their network, but the bill delegated wide discretion to the FCC to define fragments and pricing rules. As the relevant case law reveals, this was not easy to implement (read the proceedings of major US Supreme Courts such as Iowa Utility in 1999 and Verizon in 2002). And antitrust law flirt with these ideas, perhaps most prominently in Berkey Photo (CA2 1979), to control Kodak’s monopoly in various camera-related markets. As I discussed earlier here, interoperability is an intriguing approach, but it’s almost certainly difficult to implement in practice.

Finally, look at the HR 3816, American Choice and Innovation Online Act. Broadly speaking, this bill will create a detailed indiscriminate regime for the target platform. Sec. 2 (a) (1) prohibits any action that favors the products, services, or business units owned by the Target Platform Operator over those of other Business Users. Another rule, seconds. 2 (a) and (3) prohibit targeted platform operators from engaging in the act of distinguishing business users in similar positions. There will be affirmative defense soon. And there are consumer welfare restrictions added to the bill during the markup, which seems to narrow the scope, but I haven’t seen any amendments yet, and Congressman Mondea Jones (D-NY). Of the house that vowed to kill the fix on the floor.

Assuming it’s not banned from other businesses under HR 3825 to keep Apple going, HR 3816 has any number of Apple products, including the Apple App Store, Apple Music, Find My Apps, Apple Maps, and Computers. It looks like it’s forbidden to pre-install. , More. Android smartphones usually come pre-installed with any number of Google products such as Google Search, Maps and Google Play. Perhaps each will face similar challenges with pre-installation. (This is not a new issue, as the European Commission attacked Google on this in July 2018). Of course, there are line drawing issues between what can be considered iOS and what is another product, but for now ignore them. And the discriminatory provisions of the section. 2 (a) (3) may be understood as requiring Apple to pre-install all apps in the category after installing one of the apps all-or-none pre-install. So far, the fact that pre-installation wasn’t a hot button issue, of course, doesn’t mean that pre-installing isn’t an issue, given the breadth of wording in the anti-discrimination bill.

I’m not sure if Apple can sell pre-installed. If all the companies in the category started bidding on a single pre-installed slot for search, for example, does that mean there was no unacceptable discrimination? (Apple has reportedly received billions of dollars from Google to pre-install Google Search.) Apple auctions a single pre-installed slot for certain categories of apps. If so, can you be a competing bidder? This means that if Apple prioritizes pre-installation over Spotify, Apple can pre-install Apple Music (rather than Spotify).

As it suggests, there are many questions here. There are affirmative defenses that may limit the effectiveness of these provisions, but if the widespread pre-installation of the above types is intended to be permitted under the bill, then American Choice and Innovation The online method needs to be clarified by its score. And, of course, it only focuses on one pre-installation issue, and when considering each target platform, there are definitely other issues.

We seem to be in a moment of antitrust law driven by the strong market position of digital platforms. The House Antitrust Subcommittee has previously held extensive hearings in these markets, but no hearings have been held to accurately address how the proposed bill works and the consequences of the bill. Not. Old, unwise, Facebook quickly dropped its famous move and broke the motto of things. Congress also needs to act more cautiously. There is a huge amount that needs to be categorized for these companies and there is a possible response before new legislation is enacted.

