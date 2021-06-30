YouTube TV starts 4K support and offline playback for an additional $ 20





YouTube TV adds 4K support and offline playback, but at a cost. Google has elaborated on YouTube TV’s “4K Plus” subscription add-on. This is in addition to the standard $ 65 / month plan, with a total monthly charge of $ 85. 4K Plus may just sound like a higher resolution, but subscribing to a higher tier unlocks new offline playback capabilities and unlimited simultaneous streaming over home Wi-Fi. The latter feature is otherwise limited to 3 streams per account. One of the free features announced today is 5.1 audio support. It is deployed to all YouTube TV members.

YouTube TV is Google’s US-only monthly fee service that replaces your cable TV subscription. At a base price of $ 65 per month, you can access bundles of major cable TV channels such as ESPN, CNN, MTV, Cartoon Network, Discovery, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT, USA and NFL Networks. Includes all of the major US television networks CBS, ABC, NBC and Foxare. In addition to paying extra for 4K, you can also work on other premium add-ons such as cable TV movie channels such as HBO, Stars, Showtime and Cinemax. Sports packages that include the NFL RedZone are also available. Like cables, YouTube TV is very expensive and is becoming more and more expensive. Google raised the price to $ 65 last year.

Even if you pay an additional $ 20, it seems difficult to get 4K content. According to Google, “4K playback is available for some live and on-demand content from Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, and Tastemade.” However, the lack of 4K content is on YouTube TV. It’s not the fault. Internet streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube all participate in the 4K content train, but cable TV networks still produce content primarily in 720p or 1080p. YouTube TV is basically cable TV, and there isn’t much 4K content available.

According to Google’s support page, 4K playback requires an internet connection of at least 15Mbps. Most 4K-enabled smart devices seem to be compatible, but Google calls the 4K Apple TV and PlayStation 4 Pro support 4K, and these two devices are only compatible with “some content”, “Some programs may have low resolution,” he said. This seems to be a problem with the AV1 video codec. AV1 is the next largest video codec that devices need to support, offering better image quality at lower bitrates with no royalty fees. Google is a big boost to codecs and a controversial stance over support on Roku devices. Neither Apple TV nor PS4 Pro support AV1, so this support note seems to indicate that these devices can’t play AV14K-only content.

Offline playback may be the most interesting of the two new features on YouTube TV. The offline feature allows you to download DVR recordings if you are forking over $ 85 / month on YouTube TV using the 4K Plus package. One of the big drawbacks is that you need a YouTube TV app for offline playback. That is, it works on mobile phones and Chromebooks, but not on those that use regular browsers such as Windows, Mac, and Linux.

To keep users hooked on the $ 20 additional add-on, YouTube offers an additional $ 10 per month for its first-year package. After 12 months, prices will skyrocket.

