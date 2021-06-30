Google announces spam update part 2





Google Search Liaison announced on Twitter that the second part of Google’s spam update is underway. Like the first spam update, this update will end on the same day it is announced.

According to the announcement:

“The second part of the spam update started today. Unless you share it, it will end late today.”

Google’s Danny Sullivan tweeted that it was directly related to previous updates and was essentially similar.

“It’s all part of the same thing, just the second part.”

Okay. It’s all part of the same thing, just the second part.

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 28, 2021

Spam Fighting and AI

Google SearchLiaison has linked to an announcement from April 2021 (How Google Fighted Search Spam in 2020). It became clear that Google was using AI to combat spam and has been doing so since 2020.

According to the announcement of Spam AI:

“By combining our deep knowledge of spam with AI, we were able to build our own anti-spam AI that is very effective in catching both known and new spam trends last year.

For example, sites with auto-generated and scraped content have been reduced by more than 80% compared to a few years ago. “

Among the types of spam covered in the announcement is spam generated by hacked websites.

Google said it wasn’t a problem they could solve and urged publishers to take steps to keep the site software up-to-date to prevent hacking events.

Google links to webmaster guidelines that list the following types of spam that publishers should avoid:

Spam to avoid getting involved

This is a partial list of types of spam related to Google.

Automatically Generated Content Link Scheme Non-Original Content Cloaking Hidden Text or Link Doorway Page Scrap Content Structured Data Abuse Link Scheme Advantageous and Popular

Link schemes are a very popular format for manipulating Google search results. There is a big business in developing ways to trick a website into linking to it.

It is arguable whether Google’s AI can identify these types of linking schemes. Some of them were developed by the so-called White Hat …

Fake graduate trick

For example, some link builders know that they send outreach emails to colleges, pretending to be graduates and asking for links to the latest ventures.

Information site tricks

Designed to fool universities and non-profit sites by creating an information site in the .org domain to represent that it is a non-profit website that provides information related to the topic of interest. Another “white hat” link building scheme that has been made.

Once all the links have been retrieved, the link builder will place a cross-domain rel canonical on the page that collected the links and instruct Google to send all the link equity to the commercial site.

All links given to fake non-profit sites are now moving to commercial websites.

Broken PDF link scheme

I know about this linking scheme because I received an outreach email from a popular White Hat Link Builder trying to link to my page.

The way it works is for the link builder to first identify a popular US government or non-profit PDF file or web page that has been moved to another URL.

Link Builder then creates a fake nonprofit website on the dot organization domain and represents it as a new home for information that was previously hosted on government or nonprofit web pages.

Then contact all websites that link to the old URL (now a broken link) and ask them to update the link to the “new home” for those documents and information.

When the site links to a new URL for a fake dot organization site, it redirects all links to the client site.

Niche editing

Some link builders perform what is called a niche edit that adds a link to an existing web page.

However, the niche edits got a bad reputation in 2019 because some links were associated with the hacked site.

A few years ago, in 2019, Buzzfeed reported on a link scheme that included a “niche edit” link that sells links from sites compromised by Russian hackers.

It turns out that the web page being edited to add the link is actually the hacked site that was used to sell the link.

Content spammers are using AI tools to rewrite popular content.

There are many link and content schemes. It’s no wonder Google looks at sophisticated AI to try to overcome it.

Why two Google spam updates?

Google didn’t say why there were two spam updates, and provided no information other than saying that these two updates, which are released weekly and last for a day, are related.

They didn’t indicate if the update was related to AI or new technology.

Quote

Guidelines for providing information about the types of spam that Google deems unfavorable Google Webmaster Guidelines

Google’s article revealing the existence of spam fighting AI How to fight search spam on Google in 2020

