2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT revealed: 631 hp Super SUV





Yowza, this is one hot SUV.

Porsche

People want SUVs. Porsche happens to make several SUVs, but Porsche is also best known for its hair-growth performance vehicles. The mind inside the German mark recently headed to create a boy with the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, does it look like the best of both worlds?

This kind of super SUV bowed on Tuesday with a whopping 631 horsepower and 626 lb-ft torque. 90hp and 59lb-ft more than the Cayenne Turbo. The additional power from the Twin Turbo 4.0 liter V8 pushes the Cayenne Turbo GT up to 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds (wow) and tears a quarter mph in just 11.6 seconds. Thanks to the engineers for tinkering with the crankshaft, turbocharger, direct injection system and cooling system for power boosting. On trucks, high-speed SUVs are tuned for 8-speed automatic flipping of gears even faster than turbo models, so they run at 186 mph. With all these statistics, the Cayenne Turbo GT is the fastest and fastest Cayenne Porsche ever made.

But it’s not just about going straight. It wasn’t Porsche’s anyway. Instead, engineers also used suspension to create a robust SUV that could carve out the Nürburgring Nordschleife. By the way, it did it with Porsche test driver Lars Khan and set a new SUV lap record of 7 minutes 38.9 seconds around a 12.9 mile track. For some comparison, it’s about as fast as the 997 generation 911 Turbo lap.

The coupe over SUV doesn’t look bad.

Porsche

The SUV features Porsche’s active suspension management and a readjusted version of the Power Steering Plus system for cleaner rear wheel steering. Overall, the air suspension is 15% stiffer than the Cayenne Turbo, and the dynamic chassis control system helps eliminate body roll to the maximum. Pirelli’s specially made 22-inch high-performance tires and a 0.45 degree increase in negative camber enhance the relationship between the tread and the road. The engineer also hit the titanium exhaust system. This may sound pretty fantastic, but it cuts 40 pounds from the SUV. With all the improvements, the Cayenne Turbo GT sounds like one of the vehicles.

I personally enjoy the more standard Cayenne looks than the Cayenne Coupe (Turbo GT is a coupe-only issue), but this particular model rocks the design. Designers have made the SUV look faster and feel special with its carbon fiber roof, black fenders, more aggressive front lips and larger side air intakes. The rear diffuser, also made of carbon fiber, replaces the spaced dual exhaust chips. The 22-inch wheel set looks great here in combination with the low ride height of 0.67 inches.

But isn’t this a high-performance Porsche without wings? No. It comes with carbon fiber side plates and a 2-inch gurney flap.

Once inside, things are properly Porsche, full of Alcantara, and turbo GT embroidered on the headrests. The steering wheel has a 12 o’clock centering band that allows all front and rear passengers to board the Porsche Sport GT seats. Passenger seat passengers receive a power-adjustable setting in eight directions. The cockpit will also debut Porsche’s latest PCM infotainment system. It now supports Android Auto, among other improvements. Apple CarPlay will continue to be available, but Apple Music and podcasts are now directly supported within PCM 6.0.

The Cayenne Turbo GT will have some time to land in the United States, but it will save you time. SUVs cost $ 182,150 after a destination fee of $ 1,350.

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is ready to rip the racetrack See all photos

