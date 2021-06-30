Nikon Z FC Advanced Review: A retro mirrorless cam with the latest DX class sensors?





The Nikon Z FC is the manufacturer’s latest mirrorless camera. Unlike other photo gadgets, it combines a retro-type physical design with the latest DX-class sensors and other high-end features.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ Nikon USA’s Twitter post) Nikon Z FC Advanced Review: A retro mirrorless cam with the latest DX class sensor?

Giant camera developers announced the new Z FC Mirrorless Cam on Tuesday, June 29th. Nikon has confirmed that the price of this new advanced device will be $ 960. In terms of design, the new mirrorless cam Nikon ZFC offers two-tone black and silver.

Old-fashioned Nikon film cameras influence this physical design. These include the popular Nikon FM2. Meanwhile, the company has also integrated some new extensions.

Some consumers said the new Nikon mirrorless camera feels as cheap as the successor to the recent Nikon DF. However, there are still some major differences. These include the ZFC as a mirrorless camera, while the DF is a DSLR.

Other features of Nikon ZFC

According to the latest report from Gizmodo, the new Nikon ZFC features a DX format 20.9MP camera sensor. This feature provides 209 AF points and 11fps functionality. Meanwhile, Nikon’s new mirrorless cameras also offer 4K video capture at up to 30 fps. This is comparable to the previous Nikon Z50.

Also read: The new Canon software can turn your Canon DSLR and EOS camera into a webcam

However, Nikon ZFC does not support image stabilization because such a function is not common in mirrorless cameras. As a result, you should expect more unstable video output as you will not get the same level of vibration reduction as the Nikon DF and other Nikon DLSR models.

This is true, but you can get a camera with a dedicated mode dial along with physical dials for exposure compensation, ISO, and shutter speed. On the other hand, the body of Nikon ZFC is also wrapped in synthetic leather material.

This further enhances the texture and style and makes it look like a retro mirrorless camera.

Differences between digital SLR cameras and mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras

Sometimes people get confused between mirrorless cams and DLSR. So buying it can be difficult for them. However, Digital Camera World explained that the difference between these two types of cams is very simple.

The DLSR has a mirror that reflects the captured image and delivers it to the LCD or monitor. Mirrorless cameras, on the other hand, do not have this feature. This means that this type of gadget captures the image directly from the lens to the monitor.

This is also the main reason why you cannot change the lenses offered. On the other hand, with digital SLR cameras, you can purchase a variety of lenses to suit your taste. You can select either 200 mm, 100 mm, or 50 mm.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Nikon and other popular camera brands.

