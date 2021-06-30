Nikon announces retro-designed Zfc mirrorless camera





Nikon has announced the Zfc mirrorless camera in DX format, which has a retro design but modern features and performance. The camera design is inspired by the old Nikon FM2 film camera released in the 80’s, but the interior is based on the company’s midrange Z50.

The Z fc body is primarily made of plastic, but features leather-tone inserts and an aluminum dial on the front and top. The dial is a big part of this camera’s appeal, with manual control over ISO, shutter speed, exposure compensation and more. There is also a small digital display at the top that shows the current aperture. The slide switch is integrated into the mode switch, video / photo switch, and power on / off dial. A dedicated video button is located next to the mechanical shutter at the top.

The Zfc on the back features a sideways flip-out touch screen display. This is different from the flip display on the bottom of the Z50. It’s also slightly smaller, 3.0 inches vs 3.2 inches on the Z50, but with the same 1040k dot resolution. The electronic viewfinder is the same 2360k dot OLED panel for both cameras.

The Z fc features the same 20.9 megapixel DX format cropped CMOS sensor and the same EXPEED 6 image processor. Z fc also has the same new Z mount. This means you can mount all new full frame Z mount lenses. Z fc can shoot at full resolution with the same 11fps burst. The image quality between the two cameras should be the same.

The video function is similar. Z fc can perform 4K recording at up to 30fps using face and eye detection autofocus. It has an HDMI output for external recording and a microphone input for audio recording, but no headphone jack for monitoring.

The Nikon Z fc will be available in black and silver in late July for $ 960 for the body only and the new silver NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f / 3.5-6.3 VR lens for $ 1100. Starting in late July, the new NIKKOR Z 28mm f / 2.8 (SE) Special Edition lenses will be available as a kit for $ 1200.

The Z fc will be available exclusively from nikonusa.com in a limited edition NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f / 3.5-6.3 VR with an additional 6 colors for $ 1200.

