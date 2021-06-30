Analysts say China’s crackdown on tech companies will hurt economic growth.





Analysts say the Chinese government is “overkill” in cracking down on large tech companies that hinder innovation and slow economic growth.

Over the past few months, Chinese regulators have increased their scrutiny of major Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba and Tencent. Companies are currently facing fines and new rules aimed at curbing monopoly business practices.

“There is certainly logic to crack down on the monopoly and abuse of power seen by some companies, but they are overkill and basically afraid of innovators innovating,” said Senior Advisor and Trustee Chairman. Said Scott Kennedy. Majored in Business and Economics in China at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Kennedy told CNBC’s Street Signs Asia that the private sector is an important source of productivity gains that drive much of China’s economic growth.

However, regulatory crackdowns could hinder the establishment of new companies, and existing companies, especially smaller ones, may be afraid to invest in the future, he added.

“Here we see all of China’s important, good and high productivity growth, which may never be seen as a result of the crackdown currently being seen,” Kennedy said. I am.

Its potential blow to China’s growth prospects adds to the economic challenges facing the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is also working on growing debt piles, aging populations and increasing inequality.

China’s economic growth outlook

The World Bank raised China’s 2021 economic forecast on Tuesday, saying that Covid-19’s “effective restraint” helped China recover. Banks expect the Chinese economy to grow 8.5% this year, higher than previously predicted to grow 8.1%.

Last year, China’s economy grew 2.3% from a year ago, making it the only major economy to record growth as the coronavirus spreads globally.

Kennedy said China is likely to “mainly rely” on state-led investment to boost growth over the next decade. He added that this is because consumption is growing, but the pandemic has not returned to the level seen in investment.

To increase consumption, China needs to liberate parts of its service sector to give consumers additional ways to spend their money, Kennedy said.

“We’ve all seen this come, but at least in the short term it’s still too far away,” the analyst said.

Chinese officials want to reduce the economy’s reliance on debt-fueled investments for growth. However, according to Bank for International Settlements data, the pandemic suspended multi-year efforts to de-leverage last year, bringing China’s GDP ratio to nearly a record high of nearly 290%.

CNBC’s Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

