Why Rumba follows a strange path to keep the floor clean





The way a robot vacuum moves through a room while cleaning is really important.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

Even a terrible robot vacuum removes at least some dirt from your floor. However, the amount of ground covered and the behavior of moving between rooms varies greatly from model to model.

The most important factor behind this is the robot navigation system. Its navigation technology, along with the software, determines the operation of the vacuum cleaner. This plays a big role in how well a particular robot cleans the space and looks for weeds in the garden. As you can imagine, some robot vacuums perform more tasks than others.

Fortunately, the Robot Vacuum Test Room in the Warehouse Lab in Louisville, Kentucky helps to show the difference between robot vacuums, such as their perception, interaction, and other degrees of movement in physical space. ..

Nine current robot vacuum models were run across the floor to break into the new test room.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET Robot Navigation on Budget

There are three main types of systems that robot vacuums typically use to navigate space. The first is a simple collection of collision, wheel, brush and cliff sensors. They notify the robot when it hits or is about to hit an object. With that information, they can slow down or change course altogether. In addition, these sensors help the vacuum cleaner prevent the stairs from falling.

You tend to find these systems on your budget robot vacuum. The advantage is that it costs much less than a more complex machine. The $ 250 Eufy Robovac 11S is an example of a product with this style of navigation.

A basic robot vacuum with collision and proximity sensors, like the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max here, bounces around obstacles to find a way, but misses a lot of open floor space.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

The downside is that they behave randomly, hit things, and turn around the room meanly. The first iRobot Roombas did the same. Unfortunately, the result is incomplete floor coverage. Spots in tight spaces (corners, tables, chair legs) repeatedly attract attention. However, the robot may move in a straight line until it detects something on the path, so the free space may be vacuumed once (or without vacuuming at all).

This image is designed to show the actual area that the robot covered for cleaning. As you can see, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 was very inconsistent.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

These machines also take longer to run, about three times longer than if a state-of-the-art robot vacuum had to attack the same area.

Sure, long cleaning times aren’t that important if you tend to vacuum when no one is at home and you need to do it all day long. That’s a problem if the company expects to arrive within 45 minutes, or in other time-limited situations.

Visual or optical navigation

Other robot vacuums combine a basic array of collision sensors with a main lens-reinforced visual sensor. These vacuums use a navigation algorithm called VSLAM (or visual simultaneous location and mapping). The optical system can identify landmarks on the ceiling and determine the distance between the walls.

The iRobot Roomba i7 +, thanks to its optical technology, presents a more logical and thorough navigation path.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

VSLAM also calculates the relative position of the vacuum cleaner in the room in real time, allowing the bot to create a map while cleaning. Robot vacuums that work this way navigate the room more efficiently and systematically clean the floor in a logical pattern. They don’t waste time vacuuming areas of the room that the robot already knows have moved. As a result, the same area can be covered in less time than a robot based solely on physical sensors.

IRobot’s current Roomba line, such as the $ 800 i7 + and the $ 1,100 S9 +, has this type of navigation system. The same is true for high-end Ecovac models like the $ 400 Deebot 711.

Its optical navigation means more complete coverage of the entire test room floor.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

Visually driven robot vacuums have some drawbacks. Their optical sensors have a hard time finding a way in a completely dark room because they need to have at least some ambient light. Compared to the base model, these more intelligent robots also have an additional charge.

Laser navigation

Another way a robot vacuum can sense the environment is to use LIDAR (light detection and ranging). This is the same kind of technology found in many self-driving car prototypes such as Waymo and Uber. All NeatoBotvacs use this method, including the $ 500Botvac D7 Connected.

This is a view of the Neato Botvac D6 connected using the laser LIDAR SLAM system in the test room.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

Leading Ecovac Deebots like the $ 579 Ozmo 930 also include lidar. In this sophisticated system, a turret-based laser mounted on top of the robot vacuum illuminates the object, allowing the robot to know the position and distance of the object. Vacuum cleaners with lidar can also detect the size and shape of objects in the path.

Guided by lidar, Neato’s Botvac D6’s navigation pattern was very systematic, optimizing the path and completing the task completely in a short amount of time.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

They also actively scan the surroundings. As a result, these machines tend to cover the floor very efficiently. For example, the Neato Botvac D7 and Botvac D6 both cleaned the test room floor in less than 21 minutes.

With basic navigation, the Shark NinjaIon S87 spent 1 hour and 9 minutes cleaning the floor in the test room. Similarly, the two budget Ecovacs machines, the $ 250 Deebot 500 and Deebot 600, both had over an hour of cleaning time (60 and 64 minutes, respectively). The longest was the $ 160 Eufy RoboVac 11S Max (100 minutes 34 seconds), which was also the cheapest model in the group.

Even though the route plan looked sparse, the Neato Botvac D6 could basically cover the entire floor of the test room.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

Shortening the runtime is not the only benefit of lidar. These robots combine with SLAM (or location and mapping concurrency) algorithms to create detailed maps on the fly. You can also perform useful interactions with these maps. For example, you can drop a virtual boundary into it, or create a restricted zone at will for robots to avoid it. These vacuum cleaners move in the dark as needed. It’s all great. Don’t forget to pay a premium for these machines. They usually occupy the ultra-high end rungs on the market.

Hybrid system

The new approach adopted by some robot vacuums is to combine multiple navigation technologies into one system. This includes brushes, cliffs, wheels, optical sensors, and laser emitters. Currently, not many products do this.

You can buy the $ 499 Electrolux Purei 9 today. This unique robot vacuum is equipped with a pair of frontal lasers. In the middle of them, sitting in front of the vacuum cleaner is also the large optical sensor behind the lens.

With its hybrid navigation and sensor system, the Electrolux Pure i9 definitely missed the floor area of ​​the test room.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

Even with such technology, the movement of Purei 9 through the test room seemed confusing. It didn’t roll as confidently as the Nate and Rumba machines. Instead, it started fitting and confused it, constantly rotating in different directions.

The Electrolux Pure i9 uses a hybrid optical and laser navigation system. Still, it often seemed confusing, rolling on the floor of the test room.

Brian Bennett / CNET

With a plethora of tools and hybrid navigation with enhanced software and processing power, robots can offer unprecedented levels of automation and intelligence. I think the upcoming Ecovacs Deebot Osmo N8 Pro Plus looks particularly promising. According to Ecovacs, vacuum will actually identify and avoid objects such as shoes, clothing, and piles of toys.

Robot vacuums with hybrid sensor systems are promising. The Electrolux Pure i9 was one of them, but it didn’t cover the floor of the test room or other machines.

Gianmarco Chumbe / CNET

Also, according to the company, AI-based recognition of robots will learn new objects over time. Perhaps the list includes pet mess and other wet, sticky, or sticky debris. This is a welcome update and may prevent the floor and carpet from becoming more cluttered than it was before the robot vacuum started cleaning.

Notes about our robot vacuum test room

We have done linear cleaning performance based tests on robot vacuums in the past, but it actually gives some of the big picture of how well robot vacuums clean your home. I am. How well you can navigate the space, how much space you actually cover, and how long it takes are all important factors.

To collect that information, we built an industry-standard laboratory designated by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This is, among other things, the international standard body that manages the test methods for robot vacuums from manufacturers.

Playing now: Look at this: lasers, sensors, robots, ah mine: some robot vacuums …

3:43

Inside the test room are objects and challenges designed to mimic what the robot encounters when cleaning the room. It is designed to mimic large furniture such as sofas and dressers, small objects such as lamps and table and chair legs, as well as surface irregularities such as carpets and transitions between flooring and electrical cords. It is included.

The camera mounted on top captures a bird’s eye view of all actions. From there, you can see the path each vacuum follows during the cleaning cycle. The system can also calculate the amount of floor the machine actually covers and the time it takes to run it.

Some robot vacuums have a better sense of direction than others See all photos

Look for more robot vacuum tests from us in the near future. So far, at least in conclusion, not all robot vacuums are the same. The way the bot moves through the room affects not only the performance of the vacuum cleaner, but also the time it takes to complete the task.

