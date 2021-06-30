Apollo Intelligence Drives Platform Advances by Incorporating AI-powered Market Research Technology from Industry Innovator SightX





Watertown, Mass-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Life Sciences Global Insights Innovator Apollo Intelligence (Apollo) brings SightX technology to its own industry-leading insights as part of an industry-specific development agreement. Announced integration into the platform. Targeting the healthcare and life sciences markets. This new service benefits more than 450 Apollos life science clients, including 80 of the world’s top 100 pharmaceutical companies.

To facilitate Apollos’ efforts to develop new, high-quality paths to insights and ensure that clients always benefit from industry-leading innovations, Apollo has also invested in SightX to make this exclusive agreement. We support this. The investment terms are private. Combining SightX’s state-of-the-art consumer technology-enabled research tools with Apollos’ established, trusted, and compliant insight delivery safeguards and expertise, SightX’s addition is accelerating and advancing into the life sciences market. Provides unique functionality.

As an integrated solution, SightX can enhance Apollos’ existing data analytics engine and advance the platform in competitive research areas such as conjoint analysis, heat mapping and more advanced video concept testing. This integration makes crosstabs, statistical significance testing, and cluster analysis more sophisticated and efficient for Apollo and its clients. These advances are being marketed as part of both companies’ efforts to prioritize a thoughtful and systematic focus on the overall user experience.

This initiative will provide more highly integrated logic, data analysis, and visualization to accelerate client insights, said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo. This integration brings immediate value to clients and internal service teams, while expanding the ability to collect data and fulfilling ambitious technology roadmap promises faster. SightX’s integration and investment reflects our clients’ continuous improvement and commitment to continuous innovation, providing a unique and competitive solution that enables them to stay ahead of the market. ..

The foundation of data analytics capabilities combined with logic components within the Apollo platform, SightX continues to reduce insights with features previously unattainable by life sciences insights professionals. The built-in solution elegantly supports the demands of tracking and advanced research logic, extending Apollos’ capabilities to meet more complex research needs in a mobile-friendly research format.

About Apollo Intelligence, LLC Apollo Intelligence’s mission is to accelerate health innovation and improve lives. In 2019, Apollo launched the acquisition of InCrowd, a pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry. To complement InCrowd and enhance its global reach, in 2020 Apollo acquired Survey Healthcare Globus, a global market leader in first-party healthcare data collection and custom research solutions. Apollo provides access to 2 million healthcare professionals worldwide, including doctors, patients, caregivers, and related healthcare professionals. Apollos 200 employees support the world’s top pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies and consultancy in 14 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information on Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.

