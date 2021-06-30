GECYNC smart camera + outdoor plug is now available





GE recently announced the availability of two new products, a rebranded CYNC mobile app for iPhone and Android. The all-new CYNC outdoor smart plugs and indoor smart cameras are available at multiple retailers, each of which can be successfully combined with multiple smart home platforms. Let’s take a closer look at GE’s new CYNC smart products without any further hassle.

The GEs CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug works with out-of-the-box assistants and Alexa

Now, let’s start with an outdoor rated CYNC smart plug. Built to work with Alexa and assistants out of the box, it provides a simple voice control setup. You don’t even need a hub. The hub can connect to the device in a way that suits either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi setup.

The sockets are individually controllable and you can schedule or switch plugs yourself. This is very useful if you have lights connected to different areas and you plan to turn on some, but you can’t do all at the same time. It’s all-weather, safe, and designed to handle rain, snow, dirt, and more without missing a beat, so you don’t have to worry about the climate you live in.

GE CYNC indoor Wi-Fi camera monitors your home only when you need it

If you’re looking for a great way to monitor your home after a summer vacation, the GE CYNC indoor Wi-Fi smart camera features 1080p recording and you don’t need a hub. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant. That is, you can use your smart speaker to bring the camera feed to the display and see what’s going on.

With night vision and two-way audio, you can monitor your home and communicate with others 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Because it requires continuous power, you can enjoy instant mobile alerts and notifications with advanced motion and sound detection capabilities. It is easy to install and can be placed on a wall or shelf.

A notable feature that we would miss if we didn’t point out is that here’s a physical shutter that allows you to turn off the camera when you don’t want to see the house. This is a great addition for anyone who wants complete control over their privacy and is a welcome addition to the ever-growing world of hacking.

Price and stock status

The GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug retails for $ 29.99, but Amazon’s launch date sale is already $ 23.66. For the GE CYNC outdoor camera, the retail price is $ 69.99 and the sale at launch is $ 59.70.

9to5Toys Take

The GE CYNC lineup is a bit thin at the moment, but it seems they want to expand over time. Despite the significant lack of HomeKit functionality, it’s great to be able to quickly see compatibility with both the assistant and Alexa. Anyway, the feature set is well worth the asking price, as you’ll receive a individually controlled outdoor plug for $ 23.50 and a 1080p Wi-Fi camera with advanced notifications for less than $ 60. Would you like to add these to your smart home? Please make a noise with the following comments.

