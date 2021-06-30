Real Words or Buzzwords: Exponential Technological Advances





Editor’s Note: Is this the 55th article in Real Words or Buzzwords? A series of ways in which real words become empty words and impede technological progress.

Future vision

Compared to the way we need to think, our current approach to security technology is like trying to drive on the freeway by looking in the rear-view mirror. It won’t take you where you need to go. But what I just explained couldn’t happen. By driving the rear-view mirror, you will not reach the freeway when you exit the driveway or parking space and exit the street, as if you were not far away.

The only way to drive is to look forward at the rearview and side mirrors and maintain a good mental map of what’s happening on the road. Rearview mirrors and side mirrors are great assets when returning to a parking space, parallel parking, or leaving the parking space.

Obviously, this analogy has its limits, but what you’re looking forward to helps emphasize the fact that you can go somewhere instead of getting stuck where we are.

The biggest challenge

The biggest challenge for exponential technological progress is not the deployment and operation of advanced technology. The more technology advances, the easier it becomes. A good example is the Clipasas cloud-based false alarm filtering video analytics platform. It takes less than 5 minutes to apply to a single camera, but only if the movement of a person or car in the camera needs to outline an area that is alarmingly meaningful. Otherwise it will take a few seconds. This is possible because it does not require any additional equipment and uses the existing features of the camera or VMS. In short, it eliminated 90% to 98% of important camera false alarms.

This wasn’t possible just five years ago, but you can see why major alarm monitoring services are using it today. It is now available to all organizations using security camcorders.

It is not difficult to deploy and use this technology and other advanced technologies. The challenges relate to our design thinking.

Deficiencies in primary design thinking

The main flaw in our design thinking today is that we don’t think broadly enough. We still use machine learning-based video analytics to focus primarily on intrusions, responding to access breaches, and detecting early-stage banned behavior. And we certainly can’t ignore those use cases.

However, in modern organizations, every business unit must consider all the ways in which it can advance the company’s mission, including non-traditional ways. This also applies to corporate security features.

As mentioned in a recent article in Security Business magazine, AI Readiness as a Service, very few major security integrators are thinking in line with these policies. Approximately 50% of business digital transformation initiatives have already reached a stage where they are considered successful in terms of improving performance. However, physical security is only included in some of these initiatives.

We asked Eric Yunag, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Convergints, about the potential importance of a company’s digital transformation initiatives. He told me he spent last year talking to customers about such initiatives to understand their dynamics, including success factors. Eric explained: When advising more advanced customers, we think about what digital transformation, AI, and computer vision mean to their business in a broader context.

Yunag further explained that he was asking these customers: Do you better understand the processes of your most important customers or employees? Yunag says he’s just scratched the surface about how to translate these observations into data, how to act on those insights, and ultimately the value they bring to their customers. “This is what we want to discuss about digital transformation and how corporate leaders can claim additional investment in visual intelligence infrastructure.

Deon Chatterton, a former senior manager of corporate security technology at Cisco Systems, calls the new generation of AI-enabled video systems enterprise video. The information generated by such systems is valuable not only for security, but also for many functional areas of the business.

Unag doesn’t say that such discussions are very informative every time, but it’s always worth having them. In some cases, it is immediate, and in other cases, further results can be obtained. These discussions allow security professionals to think creatively and productively about the non-traditional values ​​that electronic security can provide, such as the visual intelligence gained from institutional videos.

Think exponentially

There are two basic IT-related megatrends for thinking about exponential technology advances. The first is an upward trend, which is technological progress, and the second is a downward trend, which is cost reduction. The important thing to know is that the previously unfulfilled promises of video analytics are now possible, making technology deployments that were previously out of reach affordable.

For decades, the cost, complexity, and difficulty of deploying electronic security technologies has been a major barrier to achieving the desired results. Today, the main barrier is the shortcoming of our thinking.

What is Exponential Technology?

Little is known that all information technology advances follow the same type of growth curve, but it is a provable fact. It starts slowly, begins building, and takes off like a rocket.

Many individuals have scrutinized these technological trends. The most important of these is Ray Kurzweil, a highly skilled inventor, futurist and writer. In 2012, Kurzweil became Google’s Engineering Director. Kurzweil says of technological advances. .. .. If the technology is information technology, the basic measurements of price / performance and capacity (per unit time or cost, or other resource) follow a surprisingly accurate exponential trajectory.

The cost and capacity trends of the two hard drives are well illustrated by plotting the cost and capacity trends of the computer’s hard drives, as shown in Figure 1 below. This figure was created in 2015 for an article in Security Technology Executive magazine.

Figure 1. Exponential trends in hard drives.

According to the 2020 Fiscal Year Summary section of the Seagates 2020 Form 10 K Report, hard drive prices have fallen from 3 cents per gigabyte to 2 cents in two years. Also, keep in mind that two IT megatrends, falling prices and improving functionality, are still accelerating.

The impact of these technological advances on security video surveillance is that affordable enterprise video storage systems today measure their capacity in tens or hundreds of terabytes and will soon reach petabytes (1,000 terabytes).

The computer processing required for deep learning-based video analysis exceeds the capabilities of traditional video servers. However, such processing capabilities are currently available from Dell, for example, on-site and cloud-based systems.

Stop thinking about technology

We’ve talked about technological advances in this article, but the most important idea we can do is stop thinking about technology itself. Today’s and new technologies are reasonably priced and well-featured, so use cases should be considered instead. Integrators, consultants, and security professionals need to be proud of the use cases that the system supports, not the scale of deployment of security technology that they achieve.

What uses of technology bring maximum value to your business? That is an important question and the main point of interest. Today’s most valuable use cases include three elements:

Data collection Data integration Data correlation and analysis

This applies to real-time applications such as instant offerings of mobile apps, live responses to in-store customer behavior through human staff responses, and trend discovery and tracking. What kind of data can electronic security systems and devices provide? How can you associate that data with other data to provide actionable insights?

Organizational stakeholders include various functional areas, as well as IT data governance that is responsible for discovering data that is valuable to the business and helping the business make the most of it. .. Conversations with people responsible for data governance are very informative and their job is to help functional areas explore potential data value opportunities.

For the first time, exponentially advancing security technology has enabled business security features to become a larger participant in providing value in driving business missions.

About the author:

Ray Bernard of PSPCHS-III is the lead consultant for Ray Bernard Consulting Services (RBCS), a company that provides security consulting services to public and private facilities (www.go-rbcs.com). In 2018, IFSEC Global ranked Ray in 12th place in the world’s top 30 security sort leaders. He is the author of Elsevier’s book Security Technology Convergence Insights, available on Amazon. Follow Ray on Twitter: @RayBernardRBCS.

