These Chicago companies are thriving and looking for fresh talent to join them





Lack of innovation has never been a problem for Chicago technology. Exciting things are always happening in WindyCity’s tech scene, with mobility data and analytics companies looking to improve transportation, cloud-based platforms that enable loan automation, and educational technology companies that develop high-quality online programs. I am.

If you’re trying to land the thriving tech department of the city of Giginte, you don’t have to look anymore. Built In Chicago has connected with the leaders of seven of the city’s fastest-growing companies to get inside information about what it’s like to be part of a team. They shared stories about professional growth opportunities, gave back to the communities they serve, and helped clients reduce their environmental impact.

Jasmine Woods

Product owner, mobile banking

Alliant Credit Union, Illinois’s largest credit union, allows users to manage their bank accounts and credit cards online. The company offers online services that include financial planning tools and educational resources to help users save, pay, and increase their loans.

Persuasive Corporate Culture: The way Alliant employees defended the company influenced my decision to accept my position here, Woods said. Everyone I talked to valued the corporate culture and its fellow employees. It really stood out to me.

Add Value: Alliant is undergoing many changes today and is very exciting. As the number and number of members grows, you will have the opportunity to bring in new ideas and initiatives that will help them. Now that we have a digital channel with core capabilities, my goal is to take things even further by completing the process and continuing to add value to the digital channel.

Derek Wong

Senior Data Scientist

Founded by Allstate Corporation in 2016, Arity is a mobility data and analytics company focused on improving transportation. Arity collects and analyzes large amounts of data and uses predictive analytics to build solutions that make transportation smarter, safer, and more convenient.

Career Development Opportunities: At Arity, you can tackle interesting and diverse analytical problems that have everyday impacts in the real world, Wong said. We thank Arity for encouraging and providing many learning and career development opportunities for all employees. Finally, I’m fortunate to work for a company that emphasizes building a great work environment and culture that supports employees and their lives both inside and outside of work.

Breakthrough Technology: We are excited to be part of a team that brings new ideas about how insurance works for all of us. The recent launch of Arity IQ has enabled insurers to offer new customers more accurate and fair pricing based on their driving behavior. This is a breakthrough technology and Im is proud of this work.

John Donahue

Security engineer

Supernova is a digital wealth management loan software designed to democratize access to flexible liquidity solutions. The company’s software is cloud-based, fully customizable, and enables automation from origination to the entire loan cycle.

Opportunity to make a difference: During most of my career, I spent time consulting with many companies in different industries about technology and management approaches, Donahue said. But I had never sat on the other side of the desk. When I started working at Super Novalending, I found the opportunity and jumped at it.

Supernova Lending represents the tenacious and rewarding environment I valued as a consultant during the growth start-up phase. I was able to influence the company more directly than the multinational conglomerate. My choice to work for a supernova is an opportunity to make a difference by disrupting the industry, moving the company to the next stage of its life, and creating influential structures that can be proud of over the years to come. I came from.

Continuing Innovation: Working at Supernova represents an opportunity to learn and grow as the securities-based lending industry continues to be disrupted. As Supernova continues to grow, it maintains its entrepreneurial spirit of finding the next challenge in front of us while continuing to improve our products and services. I’m excited to see how we continue to innovate in the securities space and how it affects our customers and their customers. We’re also looking forward to seeing Supernova grow into a company that gains recognition from customers, competitors, and the market. We want everyone to be known as a place to constantly pursue innovation and improvement in order to increase the chances of success.

Joti Lam Logan

Business analyst

SDI Presence is an IT consultant and managed service provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to transform clients into a secure digital enterprise. SDI provides IT consulting and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize the technology experience.

Important members of the family: SDI’s presence-based culture and the opportunity to work with some of the smartest IT professionals I know are the biggest determinants of accepting my role, Ramlogan said. I will. SDI is committed to making a positive and meaningful impact by caring for its employees and fostering a diverse and comprehensive environment, from providing IT services to returning to the communities that provide them. .. I am fortunate to be able to work for a company that treats its employees like an important family. Not only that, we have the right tools to move forward in both our personal and work life. Looking back on my first day at SDI, I’m confident that I made the right choice to continue my career.

Strong Presence: SDI has established a strong presence in Chicago and the West Coast region in recent years, boasting a client portfolio that includes some of the country’s largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. .. Our company has grown significantly with a commitment to continue to act as a trusted advisor to improve our clients’ IT environment through technological change and innovation, and we are excited to be part of our SDI journey. ..

Christina Hall

Vice President of Customer Success

Bringgs’ unique SaaS platform provides enterprises with strategies for managing delivery systems.

Commitment to supporting the success of others: There were many reasons why I was excited to participate in Bring, such as the hot industry and rapid growth, Hall said. But the real deciding factor for me was the positive energy I experienced from everyone I met during the interview. High-growth environments have their own challenges, and the attitudes they bring to work every day with those around them make all the difference. Everyone at Bringg is committed to helping our customers succeed, and Bringgsters is free to share their expertise and time to help their colleagues. This is important when working across time zones in a hybrid work environment.

Focus on Sustainability: Bringg is in a unique position to help our customers compete with the ever-increasing consumer expectations of the delivery experience. Our solutions help you stay competitive in terms of operational efficiency while improving your brand experience and customer loyalty.

Access to consistent and predictable delivery services makes people’s lives easier. It’s fun to think about all of the individual lives that our solution touches on, and Im is excited to be part of it. I am also proud to be part of an industry-leading company in sustainability. The global supply chain accounts for more than 50% of carbon emissions and focuses on helping our customers quantify their efforts to reduce their environmental impact through BringgGreen Tech Practice.

Carson Belish

Vice President of Product Management

SMS Assist provides a property management solution designed to simplify maintenance services for residential and commercial real estate. Proprietary software is used in over 200,000 facilities and a network of 20,000 subcontractors.

Internal Promotion: When we started here in 2016, SMS Assist was a fast-growing company and we had a lot of opportunities to influence it. After four and a half years, that hasn’t changed. From day one, I internalized the SMS Assist values ​​of being ambitious, relentlessly and innovative. After it went live, I developed a passion for SMS-assisted technology. The company encouraged internal promotion and offered the opportunity to learn from some of the best leaders in the industry. They guided me and challenged me to try new things.

Today, as Vice President of Products, there is no day Im is not learning. SMS Assist promotes an environment where people are allowed to ask questions and try new ideas. In this way, we have entered so many different industries, introduced new products to our ever-growing customer list, and continued to provide outstanding maintenance experiences to communities across the country.

Creating a Better User Experience: SMS Assist is at this incredible turning point for the growth and development of product managers, UX / UI designers, and software developers. We have a very entrepreneurial team and company spirit. But unlike startups, they have access to the wealth of resources, support, mentorship, and leadership of established companies that are market pioneers, the best in both worlds, and the perfect place for learning and growth. I will. What sets us apart from many companies in the industry is the emphasis on ease of use and the enjoyment of our products so that end users can interact with them. With every product sprint, we push the boundaries of how easy or better their experience can be, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here. ..

Matt Ericsson

Senior Data Operations Analyst

Everspring has partnered with educational institutions to design and extend high-quality online programs with an innovative approach that bridges the gap between partner capabilities and evolving needs.

Culture of Respect and Positiveness: For people and opportunities, I stayed here for almost seven years, Ericsson said. The team I work with is great. I can’t remember the last time I had a personality conflict with someone. I enjoy working with them, learning from them and getting to know them. There is a culture of respect and positivity that I really appreciate.

Since I started working here, I have had three different roles. In both cases, I changed roles because I started helping out with undefined roles. Eventually, I fell in love with the new work and wanted to pursue it altogether. I was supported because I was able to claim a new position and formally move to a job that interests me.

Creativity and collaboration opportunities: I’m most excited to grow my business and see my company grow. We have ambitious growth goals and need to more systematize and rationalize our current business. We look forward to helping you transform some of your small processes to the enterprise level. There are many opportunities for creativity and collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.builtinchicago.org/2021/06/29/chicago-top-companies-hiring-july-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos