What Does Google’s Page Experience Update Mean For Brands

We’ve talked about cookie obsolescence, but what about Google’s future “page experience” updates? Kieran Reed explains exactly what this change is and how it affects marketers and brands.

Despite gaining fewer column inches than the collapsing “cookie pocolypse,” Google’s page experience update could quickly impact the brand when it’s fully launched at the end of winter. There is. For some, the backend of your website needs to be completely rethought, and this update affects how Google ranks pages, so you might start over. Traffic changes can be small, but even a 1% change can mean a significant loss of revenue for some people.

If the length of the delay manages, it will be quite large. When the first rollout dates for November and May were first announced, Google recorded a 70% increase in the number of people running Google Lighthouse and PageSpeed ​​Insights. These provide brand managers with an analysis of how Google reads the content of your pages. It’s not that I didn’t have time to prepare. For some clients, especially those with large e-commerce sites, this update is simply quite difficult to manage due to the way some sites were originally designed. Sometimes it is easier to completely overhaul the entire site.

Let me explain why.

What does that mean?

The page experience update is done in two main parts. The first is the introduction of core web vitals. This will be part of Google’s algorithm ranking. Core Web Vital is a set of real user-centric metrics that quantify aspects of the user experience. These are designed to help Google prioritize the websites that people enjoy using.

Second, the use of “field data” takes precedence over “lab data”. This is a more accurate representation of someone’s experience by retrieving field data from Chrome and Android users, and represents a deviation from Google that uses Googlebot to collect this data on its own.

In addition, Google’s AMP framework has been deprecated. This framework allows developers to create a second version of a website page that adheres to certain guidelines, allowing Google to save and load the website version faster. You may have experienced publisher news articles that outperformed your search results, and their content could be shared. Google is now replacing AMP with high-speed content delivery through a signed exchange agreement with Google that allows the platform to store copies of the page on non-AMP pages. More reading for non-developers about opportunities here.

Great, what does that mean?

Google is shifting goal posts on how users will experience your content and how it will read and judge.

Specifically, we measure three main indicators:

First Input Delay (FID) – The time it takes for the website server to respond to the browser load request.

Maximum Content Paint (LCP) – Maximum content and how long it takes to load to the user screen.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) – The amount of page jumps when various elements are loaded.

Research shows that e-commerce sites are the most affected. Many are built on platforms like Squarespace, Wix, and Shopify, so they’re vulnerable to “code bloat” (all pages load unwanted scripts). These include areas that, as marketers, not developers, cannot influence without significant development. These are typically interactive and engaging to the user, but often feature less optimized, more complex content that increases load times and runs out of browser resources and Google. Google’s rankings will prioritize more optimized dynamic content.

How can I fix it today?

As a marketer, you can identify the problem, but sometimes you can zoom in to find a solution. Best for me is the page experience report and identifying weaknesses. Then raise the issue to the development team and work together on a solution. For example, cumulative layout shifts are a very technical topic and can be difficult for many marketers to tackle, so consult your developer if you don’t know how to fix it.

Sometimes it’s easier to change the entire website. Marketing solutions or “fixes” may not be the best long-term solution, which can be a good prompt to move your website from old technology to new technology.

Reasons to be cheerful

Google is currently putting together a new report that can provide information on solving optimization problems. There are four additional elements to the core web vitals that will be integrated into the new Page Experience Report, some of which are believed to have influenced search rankings for some time.

Mobile Friendly – ​​This isn’t new, so I hope the team has considered it.

Safe Browsing – This has also been known to have been a Google priority for some time.

HTTPS Security – Not surprising.

Advertising Experience on Your Site – There are detailed guidelines, but you should be able to see the background of your site when the initiative pops up. This isn’t new, but it’s the first time it’s been grouped.

Later today, we will release a wide range of core updates, which we do several times a year. This is called the June 2021 Core Update. Guidance on such updates is here: https: //t.co/e5ZQUA3RC6

This will be followed by a core update in July 2021.Learn more about this

Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 2, 2021

Hard deployments in May started in June and continued through August, although some sites require a lot of work. So even if it’s started, it’s never too late to prepare it before it’s fully deployed.

