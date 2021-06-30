Cloud service company quickly hires Google Executive as CFO





Fastly Inc. has hired Google executives to manage its finances as cloud service providers aim to increase revenue.

A San Francisco-based company that operates a content delivery network service that many websites rely on to run faster said Tuesday that Ronald W. Kissling was appointed as the new chief financial officer. Stated.

Kisling will join Alphabet Inc.’s Google Fastly in August and is currently the CFO of the Fitbit unit. Google completed its $ 2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracking company in January after European Union officials approved the deal in a concession aimed at protecting user data and maintaining competition within the sector.

Kisling has been with Fitbit for nearly seven years, including the CFO for the past three years. Prior to that, semiconductor equipment manufacturer Nanometrics Inc. And software provider PGP Corp. He was CFO at other technology companies such as.

Kisling has declared that he will replace Adriel Lares, who will resign in the role of CFO in five years.

Launched in 2019, Fastly operates a system that temporarily takes dozens of websites around the world offline earlier this month. The company at the time stated that a configuration error had occurred and the outage was not related to a cyberattack.

The company announced in May that sales for the quarter ending March 31 were $ 84.9 million, up 34.8% from the year-ago quarter. Net losses increased from $ 11.99 million in the previous year to $ 50.7 million. This is Signal Sciences Corp, a web application company acquired last year. Partly because the costs associated with the were $ 775 million. Fastly is not yet profitable.

Matthew Dolgin, a equity analyst at research provider Morningstar Research Services LLC, said Kissling is expected to work to increase the revenue generated by the company’s security services business, including potential acquisitions. He said he was. Under this CFO, he said, it is imperative that they continue to grow their earnings at a high pace. Do not quickly classify revenue by business line.

Ron played a key role in building Fitbits’ financial leadership capabilities to support the rigors of listed companies, CEO Joshua Bixby said in a statement. Ron is confident that Fastly will bring the same strong leadership principles as a great addition to the executive team.

The company declined to comment after its release.

—Stephen Nakrosis contributed to this article.

