House panel asks Facebook and Google about data security and privacy





Following the recent controversy over platform security and privacy, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has instructed Facebook and Google to comply with new Information Technology rules, government directives, and court orders.

A panel led by Shashi Tharoor also wrote to Twitter India asking for an explanation of why the handle of Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was blocked for the last hour. Twitter India may be asked to take testimony before the panel at the next meeting, which is likely to take place in the first week of July. According to sources, Taruru and Prasad may hold a tentative one-on-one meeting to discuss the issue.

On Tuesday, Congress asked Facebook about reports and complaints about data breaches of WhatsApp users. According to sources, Facebook representatives claimed that the messages were end-to-end encrypted and were not involved in the theft of data. Officials told the panel that this could depend on the cell phone or other device on which the message is being used or sent, sources said.

When asked about spam messages related to issues discussed among Facebook or WhatsApp users and whether this was due to a data breach, representatives claimed that the algorithms used on these platforms were involved in this. Did. Panel members were not happy with this position, sources said.

Facebook was represented by Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy, and Namrata Singh, Deputy Advisor to the organization. Authorities said the platform only works after receiving a complaint and has no mechanism to take its own action, as to why Facebook does not take suomotu action on the site’s hatred content. The rehearsed claim that it was just an intermediary, not a publisher, was forwarded by a representative.

The panel summoned Facebook and Google representatives on issues of protecting citizens’ rights and preventing misuse of social online news media platforms. This includes a special emphasis on women’s security in the digital space. We listened to the opinions of Google representatives and asked about the content posted on YouTube and its search engines. Aman Jain, Google’s government and public policy officer, and his legal counsel, Gitanjali Duggal, testified in front of the panel. According to sources, the panel asked Google if there was a filter while searching for the information the user was looking for. Given an example of how Google’s search engine said Kannada was the dirtiest language in answering questions posed by users. Google officials kept the search engine not rating the content according to the set algorithm. This includes the potential for content to cause malicious intent or spread hatred.

The panel also asked authorities about offensive and offensive content posted on Google’s subsidiary YouTube. Both Facebook and Google argue that the norms and criteria followed in declaring a post as offensive or hateful are determined by officials posted abroad. Parliamentarians have expressed anger at this issue because India’s cultural norms differ from those of other countries, including the West. They argued that officials familiar with Indian culture and norms should call on such issues.

Both Facebook and Google will ask for written answers to some relevant questions sent by panel staff, sources said.

