How do Google, Apple and Facebook use your personal information?





Today, digital services have become an essential part of many people’s daily lives. Platforms like Google, Apple and Facebook stand out for their ability to attract a large audience around services, tools and devices. But that’s not the only reason they are in the spotlight. The immense popularity of these businesses has also raised questions about how to process and use the personal information of millions of users.

For example, Facebook’s data mining practices have been constantly criticized in the media for years. Social media giants don’t just track user data on the platform. It also monitors your online activity on other websites. You also don’t need to have an account. Facebook is also interested in non-users and frequently employs tracking software to collect personal information without explicit consent.

Google and Apple are also drawing attention for their invasive practices. But what’s behind their curiosity and tendency towards personal data? The answer lies in the ability to monetize information. Some or most of the revenue generated by these platforms comes from advertising revenue.

Data is central to how we can improve our services and customize our ads and promotions. Therefore, partner with a third party to track activity on other sites. It helps them accumulate more and more information about individuals.

And it doesn’t stop there. These platforms can also share what they own with third parties in the hope of further monetization. These data sharing and trading practices have triggered regulatory scrutiny of threats to personal privacy.

Keep your data safe

Google, Apple and Facebook are undoubtedly essential resources for modern users. However, the threat they pose to data privacy is significant. Therefore, conscious efforts to protect personal information are important. Here are some guides to minimize your exposure to data tracking by these platforms:

Understand privacy settings and policies

Before signing up for an account on a website, it’s important to understand your privacy settings and policies. Account settings allow you to control how and when your site accesses your data. For example, you can prevent them from monitoring your activity, sharing your information with third parties, or tracking your activity offsite.

In addition, user policies detail how and when the platform collects, processes, and uses data. These are important tools that you can use to understand the scale of risk you are unintentionally accepting by setting up an account and to decide how to utilize your site.

Avoid cookies

Cookies have become an essential tool for websites to track user behavior. They allow businesses to gain deeper insights into your online activities and monetize their knowledge in a variety of ways. Of course, Apple and Google are already working on disposing of third-party cookies from their platforms. But this is not a big deal to keep you safe from their first-party cousins. Therefore, avoiding or restricting cookies is an important step in avoiding the intrusive practices adopted by companies such as Facebook.

Avoid browser tracking

When it comes to the topic of keeping your data safe, browser security rarely appears in conversations. However, browsers such as Chrome and Safari also collect and store vast amounts of information. For example, you can save details about search queries, login credentials, downloaded files, cookies, cached files and images. However, it also provides an option to clear these stored data. Therefore, use them regularly to avoid leaving unnecessary data trails.

Get VPN protection

Virtual private networks are another important tool for protecting your data from unwanted tracking. It can hide your IP address and help you stay anonymous online. VPN is available for both free and paid services. Paid options usually have more servers and better security infrastructure in multiple countries. However, some VPNs are also known for their suspicious data collection methods. Therefore, be sure to choose a reputable service.

The most effective solution to minimize tracking is to reduce online engagement on these platforms and other platforms linked to them. But, of course, closing Google, Apple, and Facebook accounts may not be a viable option given the extraordinary benefits it offers to users.

