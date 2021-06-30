Keep up with technological progress: Tribune India





Major General Harvijay Singh (retd)

Military commentator

In the age of omnipotent computers, drones are the perfect warrior. They kill without repentance, obey without joking, and never reveal their master’s name.

Eduardo Galeano, Uruguay writer

In August 2017, the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth anchored at Invergordon when an amateur photographer flew a drone near a giant battleship. When the drone felt the danger of high wind, it landed on the ship. The pilot (with remote control) told the BBC that he could easily carry two kilograms of explosive and leave it on the deck.

On August 4, 2018, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attempted to assassinate with a drone. Two drones, each loaded with one kilogram of explosives, were flown near the president while he was engaged in a military parade. They were detected by security guards. One drone was electronically diverted from the course and the second collided with a wall.

On December 20, 2018, a drone dramatically disrupted air travel after someone intermittently flew London’s Gatwick Airport on the airport’s only runway to stop it altogether. Air traffic at other London airports, including Heathrow, was also temporarily suspended due to fear of a coordinated drone strike on all five London commercial airports.

In December 2019, Pakistan used a weightlifting drone to drop an AK-47 rifle, counterfeit currency, and drugs in 10 sorties over eight days in the Punjab border. Further incidents like this have been reported. Sunday’s drone strike on Jangmu Air Force Base is new and very warlike. This aggression needs to be sandwiched between buds to prevent further escalation. Obviously, the threat from drones is a source of serious concern. Modern drones cost little and are highly available. Today’s drones represent an asymmetrical threat that can cause serious damage and panic.

Drones are small, quiet and unobtrusive, making them difficult to detect and defeat. It can also be pre-programmed or remotely controlled on a smartphone. The rapid miniaturization of electronics and batteries will benefit drone growth. Additional features such as automatic landing, dynamic homing and directional control improve stability and effective control. High-end cameras with axis stabilization provide a smooth and stable recording experience with high quality video. They are symmetrical in shape and can fly in any direction. They can be armed with weapons, explosives and / or cameras. You can also carry hack-enabled devices such as small onboard computers (such as Raspberry Pi) and Wi-Fi / Bluetooth dongles (to monitor and detect network vulnerabilities) to trigger attacks on your computer / network. I can do it.

Large investment in countermeasures is inevitable. All control measures inevitably work under the extreme ability of accuracy and real-time response. To observe, detect, and analyze fraudulent drones, you need to accurately track their flight path. An effective sensor system monitors electronic radio data and designated airspace with a video camera (like a CCTV watching a crowded market). These devices automatically trigger an alarm upon discovery to initiate an analysis process, identify control commands wirelessly sent to the drone, and register the drone’s type and characteristics to classify the threat.

Once a hostile drone is identified, measures will be taken to stop it. They may be destroyed using guns or explosives, or they may be electronically interfered with and landed. It is highly desirable that the detect, identify, and destroy / disable actions take place automatically. This requires electronic integration of all participating defense elements. The electronics used must not threaten other friendly flying objects in the vicinity or cause collateral damage to the infrastructure. Countermeasures also need to be layered and gridded to provide an effective defensive shield. Single points of failure are simply unacceptable.

To enable forensic analysis and information gathering, eliminate threats, and prevent future attacks, it is desirable to drop the drone intact instead of destroying it. Established physical countermeasures include a well-trained sniper to shoot down with a pellet gun, a portable launcher to physically capture a drone and launch a net to shoot down with a parachute. .. Electronic countermeasures take over remote control signals and Global Positioning System (GPS) signals to redirect and capture the drone. Lasers are becoming a viable option. However, directed-energy weapons are still in the stage from an operational point of view.

Detection and identification systems include state-of-the-art technology devices such as modular, fully configurable 3D radar sensors, MIMO (multi-input multi-output) radar to improve detection accuracy, radio frequency sensors, and acoustic sensors. Electronic countermeasures include fully integrated and automated directional or omnidirectional jamming devices to neutralize the drone and dedicated web applications to control the system.

As drone safety concerns grow, fresh and innovative technologies continue to evolve, and the secret is to maintain pace. It’s time to prevent future good fights.

