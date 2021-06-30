Whitmer Launches New International Headquarters in East Lansing, High-Tech Software Company TechSmiths – CBS Detroit





(CBS Detroit) – On Tuesday, June 29, Governor Gretchen Whitmer began construction at Tech Smiths headquarters in East Lansing, a leading software development company that creates up to 50 jobs and holds up to 275 jobs.

She was joined by Samuel L. Stanley, MD, President of Michigan State University, and Wendy Hamilton, CEO of Tech Smith.

“Tech Smiths’ investment in East Lansing once again demonstrates that Michigan is a world leader in innovation and further strengthens the Lansing region as a hub for technology and professional services within the state.” Whitmer says. “This new headquarters facility creates up to 50 new high-paying high-tech jobs for Michigan workers and emphasizes the strength of Michigan technicians. Today as we revitalize the Michigan economy. The breakthroughs have helped pave the way for economic growth and recovery here in central Michigan. “

TechSmith is a high-tech software company focused on capturing screen content for better communication.

The company’s software is used as an adjunct to training, tutorials, academic lessons, and daily communication.

TechSmith is consolidating five existing facilities into one new headquarters building. The new building is near the former Spartan Village in East Lansing.

The green space they are building will require investment in infrastructure such as connectivity utilities, drainage, fiber optics and road improvements.

The Michigan State University Foundation has agreed to cover most infrastructure improvements with an estimated investment of approximately $ 2 million.

“We are delighted to welcome Tech Smith closer to our campus,” said Samuel L. Stanley, MD, MD, MD, MSUP. .. “

The project received a $ 250,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Performance-Based Grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund in December. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Florida, Texas, and Maryland.

With the support of the grant, the project is expected to generate a total of $ 15 million in capital investment.

Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith, said: “We look forward to providing a great team with world-class technical facilities that enhance culture, creativity and collaboration, and to support Michigan State University and the Lansing region as a community stakeholder. Is also working on MSU, MSU Foundation, East Lansing City, Lansing Economic and Regional Partnership, Michigan State University, and other partners. “

Since its inception, TechSmith has focused on embracing an employee-centric mindset.

TechSmith has an extensive internship program that invites internships from various universities and colleges to the Lansing area each summer and offers internships to local students at MSU and Lansing Community College throughout the year.

The new headquarters building is expected to be a recruitment tool that mimics the accommodation found in Silicon Valley-based software companies, including modern design, open work areas, and employee comfort.

The project is based on an effort led by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support the business of technical services, professional services and corporate services and to drive the growth of high-paying employment.

