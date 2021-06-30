How to connect a WordPress form to a Google spreadsheet (easy way)





Would you like to connect your WordPress form to Google Sheets?

Google Sheets makes it easy to manage your form data within your spreadsheet and incorporates collaboration tools to improve your workflow.

In this article, I’ll show you how to easily connect your WordPress form to Google Sheets and automatically submit your WordPress form data to Google Sheets.

Why connect WordPress forms to Google Sheets

Google Sheets is a popular free spreadsheet software provided by Google. Connecting WordPress forms to Google Sheets makes it easy to manage and sort your form data.

Whether you’re creating a survey, collecting testimony, or creating a survey form, you can connect your WordPress form to Google Sheets with just a few clicks.

Integrating form entries with Google Sheets can help your WordPress website in a variety of ways.

Make it easy for your team to access your form data without having to create a new WordPress login. It simplifies the interpretation and analysis of forms / survey data. Set up automatic data acquisition to reduce errors due to manual data entry.

That said, let’s take a look at an easy way to connect a WordPress form to Google Sheets.

Step 1. Create a WordPress form using WP Forms

First, you need to have an active contact form on your WordPress site that acts as a data collection source.

Use the WP Forms plugin for this tutorial. The best contact form plugin for WordPress used on over 4 million websites.

Their beginner form builder can be used to create almost any kind of WordPress form. You can start with one of over 150 form templates or use the drag and drop builder to add form fields and customize them to your liking.

For more information, see our step-by-step guide on how to create a contact form in WordPress.

If you haven’t created a Google Sheets spreadsheet yet, you’ll need to create one now.

Go to the Google Sheets website and[空白]Click to add a new spreadsheet.

Then, when you add columns in your spreadsheet, match them with your WordPress form fields.

In this case, there are three columns: Name, Email, and Message.

Step 2. Install and activate the Uncanny Automator WordPress plugin

I was planning to use an automation plugin to connect WordPress forms to Google Sheets.

The best WordPress automation plugin is Uncanny Automator. It acts as a connector between WordPress plugins and other third-party apps, so you can easily communicate with each other.

The most powerful way to automate the WordPress blogging process without code.

The best thing about Uncanny Automator is that it doesn’t charge a tax for each data transfer like other SaaS providers like Zapier.

Uncanny Automator also works with all major form solutions including WPForms, Formidable Forms, Gravity Forms, Ninja Forms, WooCommerce and more.

However, the focus of this tutorial is on integration with WP Forms.

Note: A free version of the plugin is available, but we recommend using the Pro version for this tutorial as it integrates the required Google Sheets.

For more information, see our guide on how to use Uncanny Automator to create automated workflows in WordPress.

Step 3. Connect your Google account to Uncanny Automator

After activating and setting up Uncanny Automator, you need to connect the plugin to your Google account.

To do this, go to Automator »Settings and click on the Google menu item.

afterwards,[アカウントの接続]Click the button.

This will bring up a screen where you need to authenticate your Google account.

Select the Google account you want to use[許可]Just click a button.

next,[もう一度許可]You need to click to confirm your selection.

If your account connects successfully, you will be returned to the plugin settings screen on your WordPress dashboard.

Step 4. Connect your WordPress form to Google Sheets using Uncanny Automator

Then connect the WordPress form to the Google Sheets you created earlier.

Uncanny Automator uses what’s called a recipe to connect different apps and plugins.

To create it, go to Automator »Add new, click the Anonymous option, and click Confirm.

In most cases, new anonymous visitors fill out website forms, so you should choose anonymous.

Then you can name the recipe.

afterwards,[匿名トリガー]In the meta box[WPForms]Choose.

Then you can choose from two different options.

Because all form submissions are submitted to Google Sheets[フォーム送信]Please select an option.

Then select the form from the drop-down list.

Then click the “Save” button.

Now that you’ve selected the anonymous recipe above, you need to create a new “subscriber” user in WordPress. This new subscriber role will be used to submit the form data.

For more information, see our guide on how to add new users and authors to your WordPress blog.

next,[アクション]In the meta box[既存のユーザー]Select an option.

This will bring up a popup where you can select a new user account.

[ID]Select a field and enter the ID number of the new user you created.

To find this, go to your WordPress dashboard[ユーザー]»»[すべてのユーザー]Go to.

Then open a new user and find the ID in the URL of the page.

Once that’s done[何もしない]Choose.

Be sure to save the recipe so far[保存]Please click on the.

afterwards,[アクションの追加]Click the button.

Next, you need to select Google Sheets from the list of integrations.

next,[アクションの選択]Of the section[Googleスプレッドシートに行を作成する]Select an option.

This will bring up a menu for selecting the spreadsheet you created earlier.

Searching for the name of the spreadsheet will bring up a list of options.

Once you’ve selected your spreadsheet,[行]Of the section[列を取得]Click the button.

This will display a list of columns from the spreadsheet.

It’s a good idea to map form fields to spreadsheet columns.

Find the matching spreadsheet field next to each form column. The name of the “column” must be the same as the name of the “value”.

If all the fields are matched, it will look like the above setting.

Be sure to complete the recipe creation[保存]Please click on the.

Then you need to publish a new recipe. This will automatically submit the form entry to Google Sheets.

To publish a recipe, simply switch the recipe switch to live.

Now, every time a visitor fills out a form, the information will appear instantly in Google Sheets.

There are many other codeless integrations and automations you can create with this plugin, such as Slack and WordPress integration, setting up SMS notifications in WooCommerce, and more.

We hope this article will help you easily connect your WordPress forms to Google Sheets. Also see the expert selection of the best no-code drag-and-drop WordPress page builders and a list of essential WordPress plugins for your business.

If you like this article, subscribe to the YouTube channel for WordPress video tutorials. You can also find us on Twitter and Facebook.

