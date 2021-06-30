Call on clinicians to try melanoma screening tests-Med-Tech Innovation





UK medical technology company Moletest (Scotland) is asking clinicians and service managers to consider evaluating Nomera, an exclusion screening test by melanoma specialists.

This technology uses image analysis software provided via a dedicated iPad. MoletestScotland aims to evaluate the clinical and technical usability of Nomeran’s actual settings.

Local clinicians and service managers have the opportunity to try this skin cancer screening technique first, while playing a role in shaping the actual usability. While ongoing clinical trials in secondary care aim to confirm accuracy in eliminating melanoma, practical insights into the device collected from usability assessments are in the real world. It provides evidence of melanoma acceptability and highlights developments that can be made to further address unmet needs.

Medical professionals participating in usability assessments are trained to take images of moles with suspected skin lesions or melanoma using a dedicated nomela iPad. The image is then analyzed against five algorithms to provide immediate results, either “no evidence of melanoma” or “do not exclude melanoma.” The test results can be viewed by clinicians and compared to their own analysis, but are not expected to influence clinical decisions. Each time the test is completed, the clinic receives a monetary reward for expert insights.

Bruce Murray, technical director of Moletest (Scotland), said: This usability assessment is a valuable opportunity for clinicians to gain priority access to our technology. Many medical professionals say they are not well trained and feel confident that they are not properly prepared to recognize skin cancer. nomelatechnology is specially designed to support healthcare professionals when screening for melanoma, giving patients immediate peace of mind. In an era where health examinations are more important than ever, it is time to influence the future of advanced cancer screening technology.

In the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 59% of those who noticed a change in the appearance of the mole did not contact the GP, increasing the backlog of undiagnosed patients. Nomera technology meets unmet needs by offloading the workload of both primary. Secondary medical professionals with significantly less unnecessary referrals to specialists and less wasted time with GPs to follow up on results.

