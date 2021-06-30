Google for Education adds new features for greater visibility and control





Google is adding new features as part of Google for Education to increase visibility and control for admins and teachers.

In a blog post, Google said it added features that provided more visibility and control to help admins and teachers build a secure digital learning environment.

Technology giants are launching new age-based access settings that allow administrators to easily adjust the user’s experience based on age when using Google services such as YouTube, photos, and maps.

All administrators at the primary and secondary institutions should use the organizational units or groups in the management console to indicate which users, such as teachers and staff, are 18 years of age or older.

Beginning September 1, students under the age of 18 will see a change in their experience across Google products.

For example, after September 1st, students under the age of 18 in the kindergarten to high school domain will be able to view teacher-assigned YouTube content, but will use the school’s Google account for videos, comments, and live performances. You cannot post streams.

Default settings

Administrators need to make sure that Google Takeout is turned on so that end users can use the tool to download data such as previously uploaded videos.

If the administrator does not make a selection by September 1, all primary and secondary institutional users will have an experience under the age of 18 by default, and higher education users will have an experience over the age of 18 by default. .. These age-based settings are not locked, so the administrator can still adjust these settings according to the user’s age.

Institutions from kindergarten to high school are also introducing a new default experience for users of the web browser Google Chrome.

With the new update, SafeSearch and Safesite are on by default, and guest and secret modes are off by default.

Administrators can change each of these policies for individual organizational units in Chrome OS.

We’ve also updated our privacy notices to help teachers, parents and students understand what information they collect and why they collect it.

Nothing has changed about how your information is processed. Rather, he added that he improved the way we explain our practices and privacy controls in a simpler structure and a clearer language.

