Huawei fights for part of European market at Mobile World Congress, Tech News News, Top Stories





Barcelona (AFP, Reuters)-At the world’s largest mobile fair in Spain this week, only one major mobile phone manufacturer has chosen to attend directly. Spy threat.

The world’s top smartphone makers Samsung, Nokia and other major carriers, some of which are virtually involved, were held in Barcelona on Monday (June 28) due to virus concerns. We have withdrawn from participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) for four days.

But Huawei, which operates under pressure from U.S. sanctions, is eager to fight for parts of the profitable European market for smartphones and 5G wireless networking equipment, and can afford to leave the event. There wasn’t, the analyst said.

“If they don’t show up, it’s basically they’re basically saying,’We’re done, we can’t compete in this business because of sanctions,'” said senior IDC researcher Ryan. Reese told AFP.

Huawei has one of the largest and brightest illuminated stands at the conference and will showcase its line of smartphones, smartwatches and other devices under a giant sign with the slogan “Lighting Up the Future”. did.

The United States put Huawei on the trade blacklist in 2019. This prohibits US suppliers from doing business with Huawei because Washington states it is a national security concern.

This move has separated Huawei from Google’s Android mobile operating system, making it unable to offer popular features such as Google’s browser and various other top apps available only on Android.

New operating system

As a result, Huawei (formerly one of the world’s top three smartphone makers alongside Samsung and Apple) has plummeted in phone sales.

According to research firm Canalys, the company was the sixth-largest smartphone maker in the fourth quarter of 2020 and wasn’t in the top five for the first time in six years.

In November, Huawei reorganized its product mix in the face of declining sales and sold the budget-branded smartphone unit Honor, but vowed to maintain the premium handset brand.

Reese said Europe is a “major market” for the company because it can sell high-margin premium phones, which also helps explain why Huawei was at MWC.

“Apart from China, it has been Huawei’s most important region for at least six or seven years,” he said.

Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said in the company’s strategy, “Huawei’s physical presence highlights the importance of Europe.”

The company is also keen to promote its recently launched in-house operating system, HarmonyOS, with the aim of competing with market-dominant Android and Apple’s iOS, he added.

“Very important”

Huawei, the world’s largest supplier of telecom networking equipment, is also keen to get operators to use it to build ultra-fast 5G wireless networks.

Under pressure from Washington, Western countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia have banned mobile providers from using their devices on 5G networks. Other countries like France impose strict restrictions on the use of Huawei equipment.

Some carriers recommend choosing a European supplier, especially in the core part of the network.

Huawei has repeatedly denied that it is a national security risk.

People will visit Huawei stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on June 29, 2021. Photo: AFP

In a speech at the rally on Tuesday, the president of Huawei’s business carrier business, Ryan Din, emphasized innovations in 5G network equipment that facilitates installation and reduces energy consumption.

“5G innovation is a continuous process and this is just the beginning,” he said.

Sascha Segan, chief mobile analyst for the US tech journal PCMag, said it is “very important” for Huawei to network with “as many international operators as possible” at the fair.

“It would have been worth attending the show if we could convince one operator to continue using Huawei infrastructure equipment,” he added.

Deployment of African 5G?

France’s largest telecommunications company, Orange, will not use equipment from Chinese vendors when developing European 5G networks, but instead choose suppliers such as Ericsson and Nokia, and will be CEO. Stephane Richard said.

However, the company believes there is no problem working with Huawei in Africa, where the Chinese company controls as a supplier of equipment to many carriers.

Richard told Reuters at MWC on Tuesday. “We’re working more and more with Chinese vendors in Africa, not because we like China, but we have a great business relationship with Huawei,” he said.

“While European vendors hesitated, they have invested in Africa.”

“We are European citizens and share concerns, as well as government pressure, as the European government tightens regulations on Chinese companies building 5G networks,” said Richard. Is the nation of China. “

Ericsson and Nokia are steadily gaining market share from Huawei, and at the end of last year, Orange’s Belgian division decided to phase out Huawei’s equipment with Nokia kits.

Orange’s CEO also showed a willingness to use Samsung gear from South Korea. This is what he explained as an alternative to the “China vs. Europe debate.”

Samsung signed Vodafone as its first European customer earlier this month as it seeks to enter a market dominated by Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei.

“Building a new standalone network with multiple vendors requires time and additional investment,” says Richard. “In fact, in Europe today, it’s getting harder and harder to develop 5G networks with Chinese vendors. That’s the reality.”

