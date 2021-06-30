Windows 11: Practical and first impression





The euphoria and hype around tech products is usually reserved for high-profile releases from Apple and Google. But since Microsoft announced Windows 11 last week, the release of a new operating system at this level has long been an unusual excitement. Windows 11, the first major update to Microsoft’s desktop operating system in six years, will be available. This holiday season is offered as a free download for existing Windows 10 PC owners. The revamped desktop operating system is planned for years, from a redesigned Start menu and better integration with smartphones to a new app store that provides access to both Windows and Android apps. Includes a complete remodeling that was.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released the first official preview build of Windows 11 to Windows Insider. I’m testing a new operating system on a Lenovo Legion 5 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. This is not a Windows 11 review. Rather, it’s a real preview of some of the key features of next-generation Windows and how they change the experience.

The Start Menu and App Tray are now centered on the desktop

The first thing I noticed about Windows 11 was, besides the attractive default wallpapers[スタート]The menu is not at the bottom left of the PC desktop.I’m on windows 10[スタート]I didn’t like the menu. I would appreciate it if you could touch my feelings. As part of Windows 11, the Start menu and app tray are now centered on the desktop, similar to the Chrome OS launcher. Live tiles will no longer exist and will be replaced with simplified icons. Thank god

There is a start menu and taskbar in the middle. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

new[スタート]The menu allows you to quickly see your pinned apps.Also based on recently opened documentation and other programs[推奨]The section is also displayed. On the other hand, the app tray has an embedded search bar that makes it easy to find apps and documents. For those who have never used Chrome OS or macOS, it may take some time to adapt to new design changes.

Updated File Explorer

The new File Explorer has also been reviewed. It has a clean and simplified interface. It’s the same file explorer I’m familiar with. The old ribbon interface introduced in Windows 8 and replaced with the latest header menus and new icons is gone. The context menu has been completely redesigned and looks cleaner than the old context menu. One line of the icon provides access to features such as cut, paste, copy, rename, share, delete, and has a “new” button to create a new folder or file.

Windows 11 comes with a redesigned File Explorer. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) New settings app

In Windows 11, 360 degree changes have been made to the Settings app. Not only is the Settings app visually appealing, but it also simplifies navigating the various sections. The PC appears at the top of the settings menu, showing information about your name and model, Windows Update status, and whether you’re signed in to OneDrive. The nice thing about the new layout is that each category is listed with its name and the subcategories within it. You can easily jump to what you’re looking for, for example, the new personalized page in Windows 11. You can access various Windows themes. A total of six and some dark themes will automatically go into dark mode. Interestingly, the touch keyboard also now supports themes, allowing you to choose from over 13 themes.

A completely new settings app. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Snap layout is convenient for multitasking

One of the coolest features Microsoft has added to Windows 11 is the snap layout, which I feel is designed for people like me. Therefore, if you hover your mouse over the window maximize button, you will notice various window layouts for organizing your screen. Select the layout in which you want to place the window and its position within the layout. The idea is to work with multiple windows at the same time. This hopes Apple will add it to the iPad OS in the future.

The layout you choose depends on the width of your display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) New[ウィジェット]Tabs are inspired by Google Discover

I’m not sure if I remember the widgets supported by Microsoft’s unlucky Windows Vista operating system. Widgets are permanently stored in the sidebar to provide up-to-date information on weather, stocks, currency conversions and more. Widgets are also part of Windows 11. But this time it makes sense with the new operating system. Click the button on the taskbar to display a widget tab that you can customize with your weather, news, calendar, and stock feeds. My early observation is that Windows 11s Widgets are trying to provide the experience users get on their smartphones and tablets. This is refreshing, but at the same time it depends heavily on how developers and content creators use the live update widget.

The widget is back. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Early Impressions of Windows 11: Is It Worth The Hype?

Just 24 hours after I started using Windows 11, as I said before, there’s a lot to discover about Microsoft’s new operating system. Windows 11 isn’t just about redesigning the iconic Windows menus and enhancing PC games. It’s about the latest desktop operating systems trying to adapt to the smartphone-dominated world. Windows 11 offers many features not covered in this article, including dynamic refresh rates, tactile feedback support, increased support for multiple monitors and touch screens, but will be available in the next version of Microsoft’s Windows. It will definitely work once you get used to it. Since this is the first insider preview of Windows 11, some key features are currently missing, such as integration with Teams in the taskbar and the ability to download Android apps via the Amazons App Store. Later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/microsoft-windows-11-early-build-hands-on-first-impressions-7382494/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos