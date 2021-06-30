Windows 11 Insider Build: What’s New





Microsoft is introducing the latest touch to the PC experience with Windows 11.

Most notably, the new design aims to make it faster for users to get what they are looking for. However, the changes are beyond the surface. Microsoft is changing the rules of the app store to bring more versatility and add extensions that promise to bring Android apps to the PC and boost the game. New touch screen controls and better ways to configure on-screen windows can make it easier to sit in front of your computer for extended periods of time.

Much is going on. Windows is at the heart of Microsoft because it’s used by businesses on their employees’ devices and by consumers for entertainment. The current version, Windows 10, is the world’s top PC operating system and faces competition from Apple, Google and others, so the company doesn’t want to lose its leadership position.

On Monday, less than a week after the release of Windows 11, Microsoft released the first preview build of the software to people participating in the Windows Insider Program, giving them the first opportunity to try out new features. did.

If you want to test it yourself, go to the Windows 10 Settings app and[Windows InsiderProgram]Opt in in the section. WARNING: The software is still new, has not been extensively tested and contains some issues, so you may need to find a workaround.

If you want to minimize Windows bugs, don’t upgrade yet.

Microsoft plans to launch a wider rollout of upgrades later this year and next year.

The seven major revisions of Windows 11 available so far are:

Zoom in Icon Arrows facing outwards

1. Start button.Perhaps the biggest change is from the left corner of the taskbar to the center[スタート]Button movements and icons for open applications and icons pinned to the taskbar. It will take some time to get used to the changes. I instinctively want to move the mouse to the left, but when I do that and click near the edge of the screen, nothing happens. But for those with a large computer monitor, getting to a new location can be easy.If you need to move the start button back to the left, the option is[設定]>[パーソナライズ]>[タスクバー]It is in.

Zoom in Icon Arrows facing outwards

2. Start menu. Windows 10[スタート]There is nothing fixed in the menu. instead of,[固定]You should see a group of applications under the heading. Some are automatically displayed and can be removed from the start. Windows 10[スタート]Take a screenshot before upgrading to Windows 11 so you don’t have to struggle to reproduce the set of programs saved in the menu.[スタート]The menu shows the program and recently accessed files[推奨]The sections are also displayed prominently.

Zoom in Icon Arrows are facing outwards

3. Keyboard. Windows 11 includes a more full-featured on-screen keyboard that includes emoji, GIFs, clipboards, word suggestions, handwriting recognition, and access to the opportunity to design custom themes. Some features of the Windows 10 on-screen keyboard, such as the ability to display the numeric keypad, are missing.

Zoom in Icon Arrows facing outwards

4. Settings. Microsoft has reorganized its settings app to include widgets that show paired devices, prominent links to rename your PC, ways to see which subfolders you’re looking for, and more. In addition, the optional left rail does not change as follows: It moves between sections as before, making navigation easier. There are also 6 desktop wallpapers to choose from. Menu options have been moved and some sections have been given new names. Also, a new option allows the operating system to remember the location of the previous window when the external monitor is reconnected.

Zoom in Icon Arrows facing outwards

5. Dynamic refresh rate. If you’re using a laptop, the new Windows 11 options will help extend battery life. Many laptops have a refresh rate of several times per second when the display shows a new image at 60Hz. Dell, HP, and other PC manufacturers are increasingly releasing laptops with higher refresh rates such as 120 Hz. This is useful for other activities such as games and drawing. However, running at high speed can quickly consume power. If you have a supported device, you can turn on the new dynamic refresh rate setting to lower settings for less important scenarios, such as reading email.

6. Consistent touch gesture. Microsoft has adopted touch gestures that people can use with Windows 10 trackpads and are showing them on the display. This experience makes using a touchscreen PC similar to using a tablet such as the Apple iPad, further distinguishing Apple’s Mac and Windows PCs that cannot be used with a touchscreen. Swipe up with three fingers to see the application and desktop in the task view. Swipe down to see the desktop. Swipe left or right to switch to the recently used app window. You can also switch between desktops by moving left or right with four fingers.

Zoom in Icon Arrows facing outwards

7. Create a set of windows. Windows 11 makes it easy to organize two or more application windows that you use at the same time. It’s based on the ability to snap windows to the left or right side of the Windows 10 screen and Android customizations displayed on the Surface Duo, Microsoft’s two-screen smartphone. Hover over the Maximize button in your application to see options for arranging two, three, or four windows. Click the part of the screen you want to use in the current window, then select the other part of the screen for the other window. Once you’ve organized your windows the way you like, you can go to the taskbar for quick access to a set of windows. If you open another app, you can return to the set by hovering over the app icon included in the set. You can also quickly close the set by hovering over the X button and pressing it.

This first preview build lacks some of the key features of Windows 10. Integration of Android apps with Teams on the taskbar. They will come later.

