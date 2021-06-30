Improved security, smartphone compatibility, sleek look: what’s new in Windows 11





Windows 11 — the first major update to Microsoft’s desktop operating system in six years — will be released this fall as a free upgrade for existing Windows users. The redesigned software features productivity widgets, better integration with Microsoft Teams, and also runs Android apps.

The operating system is visually different from its predecessor. The gloss of the glass coats new features such as snap groups, which are productivity features aimed at simplifying multitasking. You can fine-tune and modify the widget to deliver personalized information.

But the upgrade is more than just a visual overhaul. Windows runs on over a billion devices, many of which are old and unsafe. In contrast to Microsoft’s main competitor, Apple’s iOS, the new Windows allows you to install apps from a variety of digital shops.

System requirements

To ensure software security in the future, Microsoft has released a 2.0 version of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that can prevent hacking, verify users, and check operating system integrity on computers running Windows 11. ) Require a security chip to be installed. A TPM is a hardware chip built into a computer’s motherboard that acts as a secure gateway for information.

You can’t prevent a machine from being hacked, but the TPM chip makes most machines safer. The TPM has been widely available since 2006, and most computers built after the release of Windows 10 in 2015 have the 2.0 version installed by the partner brand supply.

“When I boot into the operating system, make sure I’m getting Windows only and make sure nothing is inserted. [operating system]Like ransomware. ”

TPM 2.0 can also further protect Windows Hello, the company’s password replacement login system, which relies on facial recognition. The chip locally encrypts the data on the machine for added security. “That information is never sent to the cloud,” Rubino explains. “It is stored on that chip and can never be returned.”

The main highlights of Windows 11 are:

redesign

Windows 11 feels neat and tidy. The Start menu and app tray are now centered on your desktop. The colorful tiles that define older versions of Windows have been replaced with transparent glass windows that snap to each other. Office apps have rounded corners, making them easier to use.

Android app

Windows 11 users can install applications from a variety of sources, including the Windows Store, Steam, and Android apps, through the Amazon Store. This means that people can use Windows 11 from desktops, tablets, mobile phones and even older legacy devices, Rubino said.

“I think this is Microsoft’s flex. They can do it because they can. It also reflects the new philosophy of being able to do anything in Windows 11. You need a Windows app. Android. In that case, old or new shouldn’t break compatibility. ” “It will be just an option for people — it’s about choice.”

Microsoft Teams

Teams is Microsoft’s real-time communication platform that competes with Slack, Discord and other chat services. The use of the team surged during the pandemic. Deeper integration with the team makes the program easier to use on new operating systems. For example, audio and video controls can be accessed from the Windows 11 taskbar.

Widget

Microsoft uses artificial intelligence to personalize Windows 11 widgets. The company says it creates a personalized, informative experience associated with the user’s Windows ID, providing a consistent experience across devices.

Touch

Windows 11 is built for desktop and mobile devices and can be adapted to a variety of input devices such as stylus pencils and fingers. Not only does this provide consumers with a unified experience, but it also makes it easier for developers to create native applications that run across devices.

