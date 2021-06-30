Nevada legislators are looking for ways to seduce tech companies





In recent years, many tech companies have gathered in Nevada, especially in northern Nevada, near both Silicon Valley and Lake Tahoe. Moreover, Nevada does not collect personal income tax. Lawmakers are now looking for new ways to lure businesses into the state, and this approach is controversial, as Benjamin Payne reports.

Imagine going to work, sending your child to school, and buying groceries. All of this is on the land owned by the employer … in the county established by the employer.

“This is to create new administrative divisions within Nevada. They will be independent of the host jurisdiction, the host county,” said Jeremy Aguero, a consultant for Applied Analysis. Aguero was hired by Blockchains LLC, a tech company that wants to open up an essentially new county government on land it already owns in the desert east of Reno.

It cannot happen under Nevada law. However, the legislature plans to study the concept proposed by Democratic Governor Steve Sisorak, who can pave the way for the so-called “innovation zone” outlined by Aguero.

This proposal applies to companies that own at least 50,000 acres of undeveloped land in Nevada. And it’s not just the companies that deal with “innovative technology.” There are other requirements as well.

According to Aguero, companies that meet the requirements generate income of “exclusion tax, property tax, these types of things to provide all kinds of services provided by local governments, county governments, and local governments.” I will.

These services include parks, water, and even police. It involves Pat Garofalo, a public policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project, a corporate accountability think tank. “It surprises me as a reinvention of a modern company town,” Garofalo said.

The old company town of the late 1800s and early 1900s was where one company owned not only factories, but houses, shops, and almost everything else.

“Lipstick on a very old and exploitative idea doesn’t mean it’s an old and exploitative idea,” Garofalo said. “The fact that it’s a flashy tech company, not a mining or timber company, doesn’t mean that the dynamics of power are magically fixed.”

Story County, where the blockchain owns the land, also opposes the proposal. The mayor, Austin Osborne, said the company could build homes and facilities under the existing legal framework.

“We are really already in the innovation zone. We are fast, convenient and easy to handle,” he said.

Sisolak remains bullish on this idea. “As a state, we are not putting anything at risk in this regard. Nevada has zero risk,” says Sisorak. “Developers are spending money. They are at risk. The state and its inhabitants are benefiting.”

The profit comes from the aforementioned industry-specific taxes levied on the company. For example, taxes on all blockchain transactions made in the area. It remains unclear how much that tax can be incurred.

A final decision by a parliamentary committee on whether to recommend a proposal is scheduled by the end of the year. Even if the concept is appreciated, it must be passed and the law signed.

If you’re wondering what exactly is considered “innovative technology,” bills aimed at helping Blockchains set up specialized jurisdictions include robotics, artificial intelligence, and things. Internet, renewable resources and, of course, blockchain technology.

The American Progress Center released a report in 2019, where there are still many so-called “company towns” in the United States, one dominant company employs most of the local workforce, and workers in the area. Claims to give very little. Options for negotiating for better working conditions and wages.

For more information on how the company town worked, we looked back at famous industrial revolution towns such as Lowell, Massachusetts and Hershey, Pennsylvania. (You can probably guess the last company.)

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Social Welfare History Project considered the rise and fall of a company town from the 1880s to 1935, when the owner of the Pullman Railroad Vehicle Company tried to run a “Utopian Village” where workers lived. Dive deeper into what happened. I had to pay a higher rent to live in a house where I needed to live to work for a company.

Needless to say, many people in the village were not fans.

West Virginia’s National Coal Heritage Area and Coal Heritage Trail also show the history of the state’s infamous coal town. Here, it is said that all life revolved around the company’s store (formerly commemorated by Johnny Cash). , Charged higher than those paid in the city, without competition, and sometimes forced miners into debt.

