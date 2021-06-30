Didi IPO: China’s Ridehaler is preparing for a US offering with the aim of becoming “true global”





China’s largest ridehaler could debut in New York on Wednesday, according to public documents. According to Dealogic, Reuters and Wall Street Journal are the largest Chinese IPOs in the United States since Diddy raised $ 14 per share, raised about $ 4.4 billion and Alibaba’s $ 25 billion sale in 2014. It was reported that it became.

According to a report quoting an unnamed source, it will give the company a valuation of over $ 67 billion. Diddy did not respond to the request for comment.

Diddy, who kicked Uber out of mainland China five years ago, was listed on Wall Street at a crucial time. The company is gathering scrutiny from Chinese regulators whose tech sector is undergoing historic crackdowns. In April, Ridehaler was one of 34 companies summoned for a meeting with the State Administration for Market Regulations (SAMR) where executives were. Reuters investigated antitrust concerns this month. Reported that it has been done. According to a report citing anonymous sources, Diddy was being investigated by SAMR as to whether he “used a competitive practice that unfairly squeezed small rivals.”

“I will not comment on unfounded speculation from unnamed sources,” Diddy said in a statement at the time. SAMR did not respond to a comment request from CNN Business.

The company is also making a splash in New York amid severe tensions between the United States and China. While many major Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba and JD.com (JD), are trading in the United States, the environment has become more volatile these days. Recently, a surge in Wall Street-listed Chinese companies has made a secondary offer in Hong Kong, allowing stronger roots to come closer to home as US regulatory hurdles worsen. I will. Some, such as China Mobile and China Telecom, have been completely kicked off from US exchanges.

Despite tensions, Chinese companies still raised about $ 12 billion from a US listing in 2020, according to data provider Refinitiv. To date, about $ 8 billion has been raised by Chinese companies in 2021, more than three times the amount reached at the same time last year.

Diddy symbolizes both trends. According to Dealogic, its next debut will be listed in the US Top 10 in the last decade and will be the fourth largest US IPO by a Chinese company.

However, according to people familiar with the matter, the company is also considering a dual listing in Hong Kong in recent months.

Chinese champion

Diddy is ubiquitous in China, boasting 377 million active users annually in China alone. The company was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei, a former manager of Alibaba. ChengWei has founded a taxi service provider known as “Didi Dache” which means to call a taxi in Mandarin. Didi has rapidly gained the support of big names such as Apple (AAPL) and SoftBank. (SFTBF) and Alibaba (BABA) dodge rivals. In 2015, it acquired Didi, a top local rival, and effectively knocked out its opponent’s horse. Shortly thereafter, the new merger changed its flagship app brand to Didi Chuxing. In 2016, Didi also acquired Uber’s Chinese business, ending its presence as a US company. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has recognized Didi as a “fierce competitor” and has agreed to have the two companies exchange shares. (Didi ended its position at Uber (UBER) at the end of last year. Uber holds an approximately 12% stake in Didi.) Since then, Didi has included ride hailing, bike sharing and taxis. Inflated to provide all services. And carpooling service.

The company is now proud to be the world’s largest mobility platform, with users in 15 countries including China and Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

However, it continues to be highly dependent on the domestic market. Over 93% of sales come from China.

The company is trying to change that. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Diddy said he plans to use one-third of the money raised to expand his footsteps outside China. “We aim to be a truly global technology company,” wrote CEO and Presidents Will Wei Cheng and Jean Qing Liu in a letter to investors, respectively.

An additional one-third of the money will be used for technological development in areas such as electric vehicles and autonomous driving. The rest is devoted to coming up with new products and services, or other strategic investments. Chen and Liu said in a letter that the company is looking for new launches in areas such as “urban freight, group buying, and food delivery.”

Like many start-ups, Diddy has been struggling to make a profit for years, despite making billions of dollars.

Finally, it turned around this year, with net profit for the quarter ending in March at around $ 800 million.

“Didi is a great, founder-led, industry-leading innovator,” Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of investor Breyer Capital, told CNN Business in an email. “I have been honored to observe their leadership since my first investment a few years ago and look forward to their next growth chapter.”

The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DIDI”.

CNN’s Beijing office, Pamela Boykoff, Jill Disis, and Diksha Madhok contributed to this report.

