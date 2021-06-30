Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Review: Screen to follow you





Amazon’s Echo series of smart speakers are popular for their simplicity, setup and ease of use, and of course, the ability to access information and audio-based content via voice commands. But in my opinion, the Echo Show’s range is much more impressive, and it’s worth paying more attention to adding visual cues and display-based features to the range. There are already several EchoShow products, but the latest is the most expensive and technically impressive product to date.

Sold at Rs. At 24,999, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has become the largest model in the product family. Like any other product, the Echo Show 10 combines a smart display and smart speakers with a 10.1-inch screen and three driver speaker systems on the base. However, the device has its own party trick of mechanically rotating the screen to face the front, so you can clearly see what you’re seeing from anywhere in the device’s peripheral vision.

This may sound impressive, but how does it actually work? We tested Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) to see how well this unique smart device works. This is my review.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation) Design and Specifications

Previously, the Echo Show device was an integrated unit with a screen on the front and a speaker system on the back, but the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) makes a big difference. This device is basically two separate parts. The speaker system and other hardware are in the base unit, with a 10.1-inch 1280×800 pixel screen fixed on top of it. This gives the impression that they are two separate units, even though they are firmly attached.

Depending on the height at which the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is located, you can manually tilt the screen up or down to make it easier to see and orient the camera. The bottom of the base unit is electric, so it can rotate in a perfect circle and point in any direction. The power socket of the included adapter is located at the bottom of the device, with a small gap for cables to pass through and the rotation mechanism is unobstructed.

There is no power switch. When you plug it in, the Echo Show 10 is always on. This is a large smart display and speaker for home use, so you should always plug it into a wall outlet when you don’t have a battery.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) can be rotated 360 degrees and turned in any direction, but it should be placed with enough space to move around undisturbed, such as a coffee table or kitchen counter. is needed. Not surprisingly, you can’t draw a perfect circle in some positions, such as hitting a wall or placing an object right next to a wall.

In addition to a slider to physically cover the 13-megapixel camera, there is a button to turn up the volume and disable the microphone.

You can adjust the range of movement so that the speaker knows when to stop spinning. This can be done via motion settings and is easy enough to configure. You can also set the idle position. This is the default direction for the Echo Show 10 during standby. It’s also worth noting that the rotation mechanism is disabled in dark or poorly lit rooms, as motion and tracking rely on bright light.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer for sound, all built into a fabric-wrapped base. The 10.1-inch touch screen has a 13-megapixel camera in the upper-right corner just above the screen, with a wide border around it. At the top are buttons for adjusting the volume and muting the long-range microphone, and a sliding shutter that physically blocks the camera for privacy if needed. It’s not a very high resolution screen, but it’s sharp and clean enough for a basic display, and serves the purpose of displaying Alexa’s visual clues.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation) Features and Apps

The brains of Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) are Alexa, Amazon’s ever-evolving voice assistant. Voice commands and responses are important Alexa features, but the Echo Show 10 screen shows visual prompts, tips, and some basic video content to support interaction. Shows album art and track details, weather forecasts with icons and data, images and text related to your search, and more. You can also use voice commands to play video content from YouTube (played in the built-in browser) or Amazon Prime Video.

You can also access the website individually from your browser or access Netflix natively on your device. The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is a capable smart display that offers more visual content than competing devices from other brands. Alexa’s ever-improving skills and capabilities, as well as language capabilities, are comprehensively extended to Hindi commands in addition to English.

This camera also means that the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is a video call capable device. You can use Alexa’s native video chat feature to communicate with family and friends who are logged in to the Alexa app on their smartphones or are using Echo. A device with video chat capabilities.

In addition, you can drop in at your home from anywhere using the Alexa app logged into your smartphone account. This was effective for quickly talking to family members at home and monitoring the home remotely. Other communication features such as announcements and voice calls are also available, and you can even set the screen to act as a digital photo frame for your photos.

The speakers and other hardware are built into the base unit of the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), but the screen is a separate component.

As before, you can stream your music through linked services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and JioSaavn. Control linked smart appliances such as light bulbs, air purifiers and cleaning robots. Get information from the web. Use household tools such as timers, recipes, and shopping lists. Activate a variety of skills that enable Alexa to interact with your content and brand.

Alexa itself is able to understand more voice commands and manipulate more skills than ever before, and generally provides a smoother experience. All features of the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), including remote monitoring, communication, and preferences, can be controlled via the Alexa app for iOS and Android. The app allows you to configure smart home appliances and other Echo and Fire TV products, and even integrate Echo Show 10 seamlessly with your existing smart home setup.

All of these are properly supported by the screen motion feature. The device will rotate to face you based on where the voice command came from. I was also able to track my line of sight fairly accurately while watching video content and during video calls. This signing feature on the Echo Show 10 may seem unnecessary and gimmick, but I found it to work very well and it’s much more convenient to use the screen of the device. This is a unique feature as far as smart devices are concerned and was created to deliver an interesting user experience.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation) Audio Performance

The smart and display-based features of the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) are impressive, but the device is its core smart speaker. Still, the sound quality of the speakers isn’t as impressive as the price suggests. I’m not saying that the Echo Show 10 sounds bad. It’s pretty good considering the size and form factor, but it doesn’t exactly match the current top pick, Rs. 7,999 Google Nest Audio.

With Netflix integration, you can watch movies and TV shows from popular streaming services on Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).

Much of this has to do with the fact that the screen and its unique rotation mechanism are the highlights of Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). It has three drivers, two tweeters, and one woofer, but the screen itself seems to block and mute the sound a bit, making it a rather strange listening experience even at moderate volume. At high volume, the sound was a bit high-pitched and unpleasant, but at low volume, the sound within 5 feet of the speaker was decent. At long distances, such as on the other side of the room or next to the speakers, the sound became a bit awkward.

The soft and soothing songs of children’s music, especially the tracks by children’s artist Blippi, sounded decent, but the electronic jazz track Forces Darling by Koop felt a bit dull and a little muffled with fast beats far away from the speakers. It became a sound. Price and specs may suggest that this is a competent smart speaker in terms of sound quality, but in a small space with a single listener, rather than being considered a competent option in a large space. Best to use.

We’ve found that creating a little space around the speakers improves the sound a bit by increasing the space for itself to breathe, but placing such a large device is difficult and specific. In this situation you may not have that luxury. For users looking for better sound quality, Google Nest Audio or Amazon Echo Studio is a better choice. Sound quality is definitely not the strength of the Echo Show 10.

verdict

The idea of ​​combining smart displays and speakers isn’t new, but the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), while at a premium price, pushes the boundaries of what you can expect from this segment. Its ability to turn around, chase you, and see the screen clearly from almost anywhere in your field of vision makes it a unique experience. With a bit of a gimmick, this feature is good for visual experiences and looks pretty good at the future of smart displays.

But in rupees. 24,999, this is an expensive device, with below average sound quality, especially when you consider the more affordable options to be the best. If these are important considerations, we recommend that you consider Google Nest Audio instead. This is to provide a complete smart experience (excluding the display, of course). Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is worth considering its excellent display-based features, the continuously improving Alexa Voice Assistant, and the futuristic experience of keeping your screen in line of sight.

