Google publishes transparency reports in compliance with IT rules





Google India has published its first Transparency Report in accordance with the 2021 Information Technology (Intermediary and Digital Media Ethics Code Guidelines) Regulations (“IT Regulations”). This includes details of complaints received from users in India and actions taken across Google. A platform that is classified as an “important social media mediator” (“SSMI”) under the rules.

The report currently covers complaints received and addressed between April 1st and 30th of this year. Google said the report was delayed by two months to give it enough time to process and validate the data.

The total number of complaints Google received during the reporting period was 27,762, of which 96.2% were copyright issues, 1.3% were trademarks, 1% were defamation, 0.4% were counterfeit issues, and 0.4% were related to avoidance. St.

The number of delete actions Google took based on these complaints was 59,350.

Each unique URL for a particular complaint is considered a separate “item”. A single complaint may specify multiple items that may be related to the same or different content. “If you receive a complaint from an individual user about content that is illegal or harmful, review the complaint to see if the content violates community guidelines or content policies, or meet local legal requirements for removal. We’ll determine if we’re doing it, “Google said in a report.

Copyright issues include requests related to allegations of copyright infringement received under notice and deletion laws such as the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Trademark requests relate to allegations of trademark infringement and misuse.

Defamation demands are related to damage to reputation, and counterfeit demands are related to the sale or promotion of counterfeit goods. Avoidance complaints relate to content with tools to circumvent copyright technology safeguards.

Future reports will include data on deletions as a result of auto-detection, as well as data on spoofing and sexual content complaints received after May 25, 2021, according to tech giants.

“We have a long history of providing transparency in the different types of requests we receive from around the world and how we respond to them. All of these requests have been tracked and have been included in existing transparency reports since 2010. This is the first time we have published a monthly transparency report in accordance with the new IT rules, India, “said a Google spokeswoman.

Facebook has announced that it will announce an interim report for July 2nd, from May 15th to June 15th, and a final report for July 15th.

The IT rules, announced on February 25, told critical social media intermediaries or intermediaries with more than 5 million users, “Details of complaints received and actions taken against them, and specific communications. We require a monthly compliance report with the number of links, which may be removed or removed by an intermediary according to preventative oversight conducted using automated tools or other relevant information specified. Some of the information that disabled access. “

