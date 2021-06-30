Tokyo Olympics: Intellectual Property Protection for Sports Technology Companies | News





Innovations in the way Olympic actions are captured usually result in a number of sports-specific camera developments at each event. An example of the 2012 London Olympics is the patented Twinscam, which was developed by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK).

Twinscam combines video from two cameras in real time to create a single above-water and under-water view. Since then, it has shown sports such as artistic swimming and water polo from a whole new perspective.

The technology and infrastructure used to broadcast the Olympics can be applied to the Paralympics as well, but parasports also adds a layer of complexity, such as the often confusing disability classification system.

To make parasports accessible to a wide range of viewers, three-time British Paralympic champion Giles Long has developed LEXI. It was first used by Channel 4 in the London 2012 Paralympics coverage. LEXI is an infographic system that shows the level of disability of athletes competing in a particular event.

Interestingly, Mr. Long said IP played an important role in developing LEXI into today’s internationally recognized set of infographics.

Vaguely aware of the importance of protecting images for his father’s ex-T-shirt printing business, Long took a proactive approach to IP and turned to experts for help.

As a result, his LEXI business is now a registered owner of a portfolio of trademarks and design rights in the United Kingdom, Europe and farther away. This has proven to be a wise move, and Long has repeatedly successfully claimed these intellectual property rights to infringers.

The IP portfolio not only acts as a deterrent to infringers, but also provides LEXI’s influence as a serious commercial organization, giving clients the belief that quality service will be provided.

One of Long’s complaints is that some people consider LEXI images to be open source or charitable because they are related to sports for the disabled and can be copied. It talks about the ongoing challenges facing people involved in sports broadcasting for the disabled.

On the other hand, technological developments that provide better image quality and sound quality are often patented inventions. The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) is currently applying for or valid for more than 2,000 patent families, with an average of 350 applications filed annually over the past five years.

Looking at the ranked list of organizations with the most US patents granted in 2019, we can see that Canon was in third place with 3,548 patents in 2019. 14th place Sony with 2,136 patents granted in 2019. These patent grant rates reflect the large investment by these companies in R & D and the need to protect that investment in highly competitive markets.

These patents are used commercially and the amount of money associated with cross-licensing and dispute resolution can be high, rewarding the most innovative companies and spending money on research and development and patent applications. Justify.

In some cases, technologies such as HEVC and MPEG, by their very nature, need to be used by several different organizations. Since each of these organizations needs to be able to use the same technology, dealing with negotiations and licensing between all parties to achieve this can be burdensome and streamline the process through standardization. Attempts have been made.

However, while licensing organizations introduce some efficiency into the licensing process, HEVC has multiple licensing programs, which increases the burden on the organization to obtain the appropriate licenses.

In addition, there may still be organizations that hold patents for related technologies that have not been patented in the patent pool.

Despite the above difficulties, the patent system seems to play a role in rewarding innovation and promoting competition in the broadcasting industry.

This year, we look forward to Intel introducing 3D Athlete Tracking Technology (3DAT) to the Olympics. This not only provides Olympic viewers with additional information such as peak speed, stride length, and acceleration, but can also be useful for training athletes. Out of competition. We look forward to seeing what other exciting innovations are imminent at the Olympics and Paralympics.

Rebecca Oliver is a UK and European patent attorney for EIP.

