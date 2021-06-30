Google Executive lays out the biggest search shakeup timeline in a few years





Google is working on a major update to how people use search. It is called MUM. Google says it’s already using MUM to improve the quality of COVID-19 information that surfaced. More dramatic changes are underway, and one executive says he will see them sooner rather than later. Something is loaded.

In 2019, Google called BERT a technology that understands more complex queries. “One of the biggest leap in the history of search.” Two years later, the company is closing with the next update. This is 1000 times more powerful.

The multitasking integration model (MUM) radically changes the way the world’s largest Internet search engine processes questions and displays results, providing users with a single answer that utilizes multiple sources. Executive Pandu Nayak told Insider.

MUM is multimodal. That is, it is designed to understand different types of information at the same time, such as text, images, and sounds. The company hopes that users will be able to combine images and text with queries such as uploading a photo of their shoes or asking Google “Is it okay to jog?” In some cases, you can upload your photos to Google Search and enter your questions with them, Nayak said. He added that audio can also be used in combination with photos to perform searches.

Google is still organizing how some of this works, but Nayak says it won’t be long before the company deploys some of these features. “I’m disappointed in five years,” he told insiders. “I think what we see in the lab is so interesting that we can see something faster.”

According to Nayak, in the long run, “hopefully” within five years, Google wants to help MUM better understand the user’s intent. At a recent I / O meeting, the company’s head of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, gave an example, “I’ve hiked Mount Adams and would like to hike Mt. Fuji next fall. What should I do?” It was. Today, the question may require two or three searches to get the correct answer. With MUM, Google wants to do it in one.

This is a huge step forward for Google Search, moving away from the traditional web linking model ranked by results and moving towards more direct responses to users.

Google is already doing this in the Knowledge Panel. The Knowledge Panel is a box of data that appears at the top of your search results and contains a short answer to your query. Google intends to use MUM to improve the accuracy and depth of the answers displayed in these boxes, said Nayak, vice president of search for the company.

Working on these long and complex queries is still a while. The direct benefits of MUM are even more subtle. This week, Google announced that it has improved how it uses MUM to display information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Google’s MUM technology used for vaccine search.Google

MUM is just one of Google’s bigger plans to make search smarter and more conversational. The other is LaMDA, which is a way to make communication with artificial intelligence feel more natural.

These technologies overturn Google’s traditional search model and pose new challenges. Nayak told Insider that MUM was trained on a subset of the Web that Google considered “high quality.” The use of a large language model created tension within the company, but was deported after two AI ethics researchers expressed concern about technology.

And Google is already fighting criticism that it prevents users from clicking through other parts of the Web by offering quicker answers. Nayak said future changes won’t discourage users from clicking through. “There is a lot of value that users can get from actually participating in detailed discussions,” he said. “I truly believe that short answers will not be satisfactory for these complex needs.”

