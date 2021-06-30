Three unpleasant truths about workers, inflation, technology, and our economy





Author Kristin Tate says an easy way to stop inflation is to stop printing money and curb government spending on “Fox Business Tonight.”

In 1710, Jonathan Swift wrote, “False flies, and truth then drags.” It’s a saying that it’s still relevant today. When it comes to politics, false stories and myths often take precedence over facts, and once established, it can be difficult to break false spells.

Today, America is caught up in a rather dangerous falsehood about the economy. Our leaders are ignoring, disrespecting, or tampering with some of the offensive truths we need to face as a nation. These truths will shape not only our lives, but the lives of our children. We have to face them head-on.

So here are three unpleasant truths about our economy and what we can do to deal with them.

Truth 1: Our country faces a serious shortage of workers.

Simply put, cash incentives from stimulating payments received by Americans have led to a serious shortage of workers. Our country has more than 8 million jobs and at least 10 million unemployed Americans. Some of them are skill mismatches, childcare problems, or pandemic stress disorders, but tax-exempt benefits give too many Americans the equivalent of six-digit wages-not working.

The CEOs of almost every medium and large company I know say they are short employees. Today, restaurants, retailers, cyclists, hotels, factories, transportation, maintenance and landscaping companies are facing a significant shortage of workers. Truck driver jobs are open, ships are piled up in the harbor due to the lack of harbor workers, supermarkets lack cashiers, and even post offices struggle to deliver mail. ..

Finding an employee is the biggest problem for employers in America today, and while many Democrats and the New York Times call it a myth, the White House intentionally avoids work for Americans. I continue to deny that.

The solution to the labor shortage is simple. Tighten unemployment qualifications. Stop encouraging unemployment with cash payments. At least 25 states have already decided to stop accepting additional federal payments.

Truth 2: We will suffer from rising inflation and a surge in federal debt.

Our federal debt was $ 10 trillion when President Obama was elected. Thanks to the irresponsible leadership of both parties, it is now over $ 28 trillion.

Unless we overcome inflation and curb uncontrollable government spending, our economy will be uninhabitable for the youngest generation.

Since the pandemic began, our federal government has spent approximately $ 3.4 trillion and raised only $ 1.7 trillion in revenue.

In addition to the shell game that the Federal Reserve buys debt and supply chain issues, all this government spending has led to double-digit price increases for various products.

The Federal Reserve’s inflation target is 2%, but it’s already well above that at 4.2% in April. Inflation is deteriorating weekly, and double-digit inflation can be seen in years, if not months.

Inflation is the tax felt by those who can’t afford it. It reduces the purchasing power of retired Americans for bonds. It hurt people who are paid close to the minimum wage. It weakens the dollar and makes everything more expensive.

To combat inflation and the overwhelming deficit, we need candidness from our leaders. We can handle it. It can spur action.

We need to stop spending more than we take in. Interest rates need to be kept low. Otherwise, debt payments will absorb all federal spending. You need to invest in efficiency and technology to improve your productivity.

We also need to expand our workforce. Instead of staying at home and collecting government payments, you can start by encouraging people to work. We need to stop the twisted incentives to do nothing. We need to relax temporary visa restrictions and resist legislation that forces workers to join the union.

Unless we overcome inflation and curb uncontrollable government spending, our economy will be uninhabitable for the youngest generation. Our children have to bear the unimaginable federal debt burden while struggling to buy basic necessities and find high-paying jobs.

Truth 3: Our crown gem technology company and its innovations are essential to our future.

There is bipartisan delight in blaming “Big Tech” companies, but the truth is that the tech industry is one of the few industries that grows, builds, innovates and produces wealth on its own. I need to know. I represent so-called “big technology” companies through the Consumer Electronics Association, and it is our organization’s policy to never claim distribution or relief from the government.

But not all tech companies are “big.” Eighty percent of the companies that work with CTA are SMEs. Technology companies, large and small, employ a huge number of Americans and play a major role in American 401 (k) and IRA programs, with millions of Americans directly or indirectly. I own a stock. The success of these companies is important to the economic future of many Americans.

High-tech companies enable and protect American freedom. The United States is a world economic leader in innovation and technology, thanks to the Crown Jewel Tech company. By encouraging the innovations produced by these companies, we will succeed as a nation.

We must resist efforts to saddle the technology industry with a new interpretation of antitrust laws that are not relevant to consumer welfare.

Our world-leading companies have prospered and become the top on the world stage by taking advantage of America’s historic openness to innovation. If we close the door to innovation now, we will close the door to the future of the economy.

Facts about myths

Politicians speak and act with catchy sound bites. As Americans, we need to know the truth. If we pierce our heads into the sand and deliberately avoid difficult facts, we will only hurt ourselves, our country, and future generations.

We need to accept today’s offensive truths, avoid simple myths, and face facts.

Gary Shapiro is the President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, a US industry association that represents more than 2,000 consumer technology companies, and is the New York Times best-selling author. He is the author of a new book, The Future of Ninjas: The Secret to Success in a New World of Innovation. His view is his own.

