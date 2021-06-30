Renault revives past models for the future of electricity





Alliance aims to produce 1 million EVs annually by 2030 Renault promises 10 new electric models by 2025

Paris, June 30 (Reuters)-Renault (RENA.PA) bets on a new affordable version of the iconic compact car of the past to catch up with Volkswagen (VOWG) on Wednesday, electric vehicle (EV) Announced a more ambitious strategy for. DE) In a fast-growing sector.

Luca de Meo, CEO of French carmakers, said earlier plans to launch 10 new EVs by 2025 and that by 2030 all electric cars will account for up to 90% of the models. Reduced reliance on hybrids to achieve their goals.

Renault is confident that the electric version of the classic Renault 5 compact car, which was discontinued in the 1990s, will stir the imagination of today’s drivers when it goes on sale in the first half of 2024.

In a livestreaming presentation on Wednesday, the company also provided a fleeting glimpse of the new electricity “4ever.” According to two sources close to the company, this is a revival of the Renault 4 hatchback, which was discontinued in the last century.

“Today is a historic acceleration of the Renault Group’s EV strategy,” Demeo said in a statement.

De Meo said the new dedicated electric vehicle platform and cluster of production sites in northern France will enable Renault to offer EVs at a lower cost.

The first of the new EVs is the Megan E hatchback, which will be available in the first half of 2022.

By 2030, Renault and its alliance partners Nissan (7201.T) and Mitsubishi (7211.T) will have manufactured 1 million units worldwide, starting with 200,000 units manufactured in 2020, according to French automakers. We are planning to produce EV.

Tesla (TSLA.O), the world’s most valuable car maker, is already nearing its goal and is projected to sell EVs from 840,000 to 1 million this year.

Shrinking share

Renault’s Zoe model has long been the best-selling battery-powered electric vehicle in this segment in Europe, losing to models such as Volkswagen’s ID.3 compact electric vehicle.

Database EV-Volumes.com figures show that Volkswagen’s share of the European EV market surged from 14% in 2019 to 25% last year and shrank from 23% in 2019 to 19% Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi It shows that you have overtaken the alliance.read more

According to EV-Volumes.com data, Renault’s share fell further to 15% in the first quarter of 2021, tying with Volkswagen 21% and Tesla third behind Stellantis (STLA.MI). became.

Former Volkswagen executive Demeo, who turned the German carmaker’s seat brand around, is tasked with helping Renault turn a new page after a troubled spell.

Former boss Carlos Ghosn was banished and arrested in Japan for financial error in 2018, but he denies it. Ghosn left a vast range of low-margin models, and Renault lost a lot when global car demand fell.

De Meo’s turnaround plan (which he calls “Renaulution”) is to dismiss thousands of workers, reduce the scope of the model and improve cooperation between partner production partners.

Renault announced this month that it will consolidate its three plants in northern France into Renault Electricity, a new legal entity that will produce 400,000 vehicles annually by 2025.

The company has previously stated that it will use a dedicated vehicle platform known as the CMFB-EV and CMFA to produce small, affordable EVs.

On Wednesday, the CMF B-EV platform said it could produce vehicles at two-thirds the cost of manufacturing the current Zoe model.

“We want to democratize electrical technology,” said Renault’s Demeo. “If you have a car for 20-25,000 euros, you have a much better chance than selling a car for 45,000 euros. It’s just as easy.”

Written by Christian Row

