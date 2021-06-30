WZMH Innovation Lab Brings Smart Ideas





Toronto-based architects are developing smart technology solutions to integrate into the early stages of architectural design, adding an unusual twist to the work of a building company.

Zenon Radiwych, Chief Architect of WZMH Architects, realized that incorporating technology into fabrics from the beginning can help design smarter buildings.

Radewych is the team leader of the Innovation Lab, the research and development division of the design company.

What we do is take the designs of (smart) digital ideas we create on our computers and sketch them to create prototypes that actually work.

This is not common for construction companies, he says. He says smart technology is usually developed by a technology company separate from the design company.

Since its inception in late 2017, R & D Labs has generated over 20 ideas. Some of these ideas never go beyond the concept stage, while others are expected to hit the market soon. A good example is a device based on a DC low voltage microgrid system.

WZMH MySUN, DC Micro Grid Inbox. Stores energy generated from solar or sunrider bikes. WZMH states that it considers it your own personal green energy production utility. Developed at the Toronto Innovation Lab.

Radewych says the low-voltage system that the lab is developing consists of an energy load that operates through a small battery plant or solar plant. The idea is to share and move power within the building in a much more efficient way than traditional grids.

He believes that DC low-voltage systems can impact the world of design globally as well as locally. Architects around the world are aiming to address increasingly stringent sustainable building design standards.

One of WZMH’s inventions based on low voltage systems is MySun. This is a portable DC voltage box that uses a photovoltaic battery to run items such as lamps, computers and fans. The box contains a very small solar film that draws energy from the sun or artificial light, says Radewych.

He describes it as your own utility plant and says that a series of MySun DC boxes can communicate with each other, making the building really smart.

The lab is working on a second prototype of MySun, which includes a small filterless air purifier to clean the air of potential viruses. He says he expects MySun to go on sale in a year or so.

The architect also recently designed a prototype energy bike called the Sunrider. The idea is to connect the pedaled bike directly to the company’s DC microgrid to generate electricity.

DC low-voltage power supplies are not new, but the environment in which they are built still relies on the AC infrastructure.

We know that we can never get rid of AC power, but we can push AC power back into the building to add more DC low-voltage freeways.

Radewych sees this as an international solution and states that portable DC power systems may be practical for people in remote areas of the world who have high or simply unavailable power costs.

Perhaps one of the WZMH lab projects to be used in the University of Toronto building next year is a powerful and lightweight intelligent structural panel (ISP) that will replace traditional structural materials for floors and shear walls, such as reinforced concrete. And steel deck.

WZMH WZMH’s Innovation Lab is currently run by a staff of 5-6 people, from digital concept design to model building.

This panel is a combination of the Internet of Things (IoT) and prefabricated sandwich steel panel. The panel intelligent layer has plug imports for everything from HVAC and lighting to security systems and elevators, Raewych pointed out, adding that no junction box is needed.

Microsoft supported WZMH’s research into ISPs in the early stages of engineering and provided some funding, he says. Collaboration with tech companies is often the key to getting ideas from the concept stage to the next step in development, he said.

According to Radewych, the Innovation Lab idea came from the company’s research a few years ago on different combinations of multi-functional building materials in prefabricated / modular designs.

That’s when we invented the intelligent structural panel, says Radewych.

The lab isn’t profitable yet, but he expects it to change in about 18 months as it’s pure R & D, fine-tuning inventions and building partnerships with investors and tech companies.

The lab is currently run by a staff of 5-6 people, from digital concept design to model building.

Radewych is optimistic that the corps of employees will grow to 20 or so in a few years.

We were excited over the next five years in terms of growth, partnerships, profits, and seeing some (established) of our products in the real world.

