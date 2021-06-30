Report: Apple Releases 10.86-inch OLED iPad Air Next Year, OLED iPad Pro in 2023





Elec is the latest publication claiming that Apple is preparing an iPad model with an organic LED display (OLED) soon next year. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first came up with this idea in March.

Elec claims that Apple will launch an OLED iPad with a 10.86-inch screen in 2022. The current iPad Air already has exactly the same screen size, so it’s likely that it’s branded as the iPad Air. The company is also said to be preparing 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPads for 2023. This is, of course, the iPad Pro model.

The report claims that Apple will use rigid OLEDs for the iPad Air, while future iPad Pro models will use flexible OLED construction.

Flexible OLEDs allow display components to be internally curved, allowing the screen bezel to be even thinner. Apple has been using this technique on the iPhone since 2017 with the introduction of iPhone X.

Given that Apple has just released the iPad Pro with mini LED display technology, the move to OLED is interesting and somewhat counterintuitive. However, OLEDs are superior to mini LEDs in that each pixel lights up individually. Mini LEDs rely on a wider area of ​​the dimming zone that can cause a backlight halo effect for certain types of content. That said, the drawbacks of OLEDs are their low off-angle performance and easy burn-in. Mini LED panels can generally reach higher maximum brightness than OLEDs.

The release of new hardware, in this case the 2021 iPad Pro, isn’t a feature of Apple, but with a very new screen technology that will radically change it within two years. However, so many supply chain publications report that this is on the roadmap, and that is likely to happen.

To further confuse, Bloomberg reported that Apple will radically overhaul the iPad Pro’s external chassis next year. The design of the iPad Pro is said to have enabled inductive wireless charging for the first time by replacing aluminum with glass as the material for the rear case.

