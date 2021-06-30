Google Messages automatically deletes OTP messages, but the service works on these Android phones





Google is rolling out updates to Google Messages, the SMS client for Android smartphones. A new feature aimed at cleaning up the user’s inbox automatically removes one-time passwords (OTPs) 24 hours after receipt. This means that the user does not have to spend time manually deleting it. This feature was announced at Google I / O 2020 last year. Google will be the first to roll this feature to India in the coming weeks. There is no information on when it will be introduced in other regions. Does it work on all Android smartphones? This feature is available on smartphones running Android 8 or later. This feature must be enabled, but no new features are provided by default. This is optional and can be managed in the settings. The user must enable it. To do the same, when prompted to confirm your selection in the messaging app settings,[続行]Just tap. Also, before this, users need to update the Google Messages app or download the latest version of the app. According to the search giant, message sorting works just like Gmail. Google states that it uses a machine learning model to categorize messages into categories such as individuals, transactions, OTPs, and offers. According to Google, the sorting process is done on the device, but the sorting process should work offline as well. Google Messages, comparable to Apple’s iMessage, is the company’s official app for text messages (SMS, MMS) and chat (RCS). This is part of the Google Communications Suite (phones, contacts, messages). However, unlike the iPhone, the Google Messages app is not the default messaging service for most Android phones. Must be downloaded from the Google Play store. All OnePlus phones since Nord come with the Google Communications Suite. That is, the Google Messages app is the default. This is the same for Google Pixel smartphones. However, even on these devices, users still need to update their apps to access the latest features.

