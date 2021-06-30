New Renault 4 confirmed: Retro electric crossover along the way





Renault has confirmed plans for a new Renault 4 model to join the reinvented Renault 5, with a range of retro-themed electric vehicles. As Auto Express recently revealed, the company is working on a concept based on the iconic small family car 4, which sold over 8 million units in extraordinary production from 1961 to 1992. ..

Now, as part of an EV-focused announcement, Renault will revive another magical iconic star, now named 4ever, which means the intention to create a timeless classic. I told you to do it. If the new model follows its predecessor’s approach, it should focus slightly more practical than the 5, with larger boots, a simpler cabin, and potentially a range of commercial van versions. ..

The new Renault 4 is part of an active push towards electrification. Renault is already preparing to launch a brand new pure electric Megane next year and says it will introduce a total of 10 new EVs by 2025. Seven of them are Renault. As the sports car brand shifts from 2024 to full electrification, the other three could become alpine.

Renault believes that by the middle of the last decade, when more than 65% of its lineup will be fully electrified or electrified, it will have the most environmentally friendly sales mix in Europe. And it says that up to 90 percent of that model will be pure electricity by 2030.

Photos of the proposed Renault 4 design are published on the trademark registration website, and the new version of the Renault logo is numbered 4.

Our exclusive image shows what a trademarked car looks like in metal. Renault CEO Luca de Meo recently confirmed to Auto Express that after the launch of the Renault 5 prototype was well received, more retro-style models will be added to the future lineup. There are many products that have made history, so it is a pity that we will not regain our connection with that long history and tradition.

I came here not only to look in the rearview mirror, but to reinvent things. I think Renault 5 is a good example. Many tell me, why do you have a retro design? It’s not a retro design, it’s just a reinvention of the concept. There are many things we can reinvent in our library.

Auto Express understands that the Renault 4 concept, which will be announced later this year to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the original car’s launch in 1961, is not yet complete. As a result, the trademarked image car could be one of the many options proposed by the Renault design team led by Gilles Vidal.

But the new 4 follows the box-shaped upright look of the original car. This was the predecessor of today’s small SUVs, such as Renault’s own capture of the Citroen 2CV. Newcomers aim to follow the original four mantras of providing affordable and spacious transportation for families, but there are also styles.

Like the new Renault 5, the R4 has many retro-designed touches, such as the headlights and grille in one frame, and the front bumper mimics the overrides found in the original car’s steel. There is a design function that has been made. bumper.

When the original R5 went on sale, it rented a machine from the R4, but this time it’s expected to reverse its role. If the R5 uses an updated version of the Renault-Nissan Alliance CMF-B platform that supports Renault-Nissan, or a new platform borrowed from the CMF-B called the CMF-BEV, the same technology will be used for the R4 to maintain costs. Is expected to be down.

Both models deviated slightly from the final specs, but the Zoe battery has a 50kWh, maximum range of 245 miles and a 50kW fast charge. Renault suggests that vehicles using the next CMF-BEV platform, with a standardized 134bhp electric motor specially designed for cheap and small electric vehicles, will have a maximum range of 249 miles. I will.

Traditionally, the price of the R4 was slightly below the R5, but Renault expects a similar price for the retro twin, given the cost of technology and Renault’s suggestion that the price of the R5 is less than 20,000. Will be done. If the concept is well received, De Meo can give a green light to the project, which means it will be delivered first shortly after the debut of the new 5s, in late 2023 or early 2024.

What do Renault 4 fans think?

We asked members of the renault4.co.uk forum what they think of Renault’s plans to revive the nameplate.

One said it would be interesting to see which side of the original Renault 4 the new car would use. The original was a proper French original idea. It was one of the first small hatchbacks, one of the first cars with a maintenance-free cooling system, and the van had a foldable backseat and a foldable frontseat.

Another comment said that the original R4 was cheap to buy and run and was very practical. It had more trunk space than the average real estate and had some great practical touches. The car is cute and classless.

According to one user, the new Renault 4 must be practical, innovative and cute. You need to find a way to appeal to everyone.

If the new car shows a French car with clean seats that I think it would be great, I believed another. If it’s a little derivative, it doesn’t have the original spirit, but I hope it’s still really cool.

What is the best electric car on the market today?Click here for a list of the top 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/renault/354670/new-renault-4-confirmed-retro-electric-crossover-way The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos