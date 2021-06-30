Oregon State University teams up with Fullstack Academy to offer data analysis skills training program





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Nationwide technical education provider Full Stack Academy today announced that it will bring a data analysis boot camp program to the West Coast in collaboration with Oregon State University (OSU). Launched in the winter of 2022, the boot camp will train professionals of all technical skill levels in just 26 weeks for work in the fast-growing data analytics sector, where demand for skilled personnel is high. I will.

According to LinkedIn, boot camps offered through the OSU Portland Center will help fill the more than 1,536 data analytics positions available across the state. This program will enable Oregon to meet the expected surge in demand. Analytical software company Burning Glass reports a national growth rate of 21.5% over the next decade.

Mogan Subramaniam, President of Fullstack Academy, said US companies, especially West Coast companies, are increasingly investing in digital transformation and technology infrastructure for more data-driven operations and evidence-based decision making. I am. This collaboration between OSU and its Portland Center will bring the curriculum to Silicon Forest and quickly train professionals with the data analysis skills that many companies demand.

The OSU Portland Center and Full Stack Academy will initially offer a combination of face-to-face training and remote training, withholding COVID-19 guidelines for state, province, and university. The part-time format of the program provides individuals with the opportunity to enroll in a boot camp and acquire the skills needed to change jobs while remaining in the workforce.

Both Portland and Oregon have long been hubs of innovation, said Anita Nina Azarenko, Interim Vice President of Extensions and Engagement and Interim Director of Extension Services at Oregon State University. By working with the Full Stack Academy, OSU offers another opportunity for Oregons to improve their skills, join industries with tremendous growth potential, and contribute to the state’s technological future. can. Through similar programs with acclaimed learning institutions across the United States, Fullstack Academy has established itself as an ideal partner. We are excited to witness the impact of these boot camps on the development of qualified technicians and to support the rapid growth of the technology industry here on the west coast.

Data Analysis Bootcamp, which does not require OSU registration or prior technical experience, will start classes in 2022 and will start accepting applications this winter. Individuals can fill out an interest form to be notified when registration begins.

About Full Stack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a nationwide technical education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity and data analytics boot camps online with the New York City campus. Fullstack Academy offers partnerships with major universities across the country, including Virginia Tech, California Institute of Technology, and Louisiana State University, as well as the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for female and older students. Graduates are hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups. Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, please visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an educational technology services company that works with higher education institutions and employers to provide innovative and personalized solutions for learners and leaders to reach their goals. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to meet the needs of priority markets through educational technology services. Zovio uses its own advanced data analysis to identify the most meaningful ways to improve the learner’s experience and deliver powerful results to higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The purpose of Zovio is to allow everyone to attend their class. For more information, please visit www.zovio.com.

About Oregon State University

As one of the only two land, sea, space, and sun granting universities in the United States, Oregon State University serves Oregon and the world by addressing today’s most pressing issues. Our more than 33,000 students come from all over the world and our program runs in all Oregon counties. Oregon receives more research funding than the comprehensive public universities of all states combined. The Corvallis and Bend campuses, Newport’s Marine Research Center, and award-winning campuses are great for turning today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.

