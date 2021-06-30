M1, macOS Monterey, and the next Mac power shift





More than ever, the Mac is Apple’s power tool. Today’s Macs running Apple Silicon can use the complete library of macOS apps and iOS apps via Catalyst or without modification directly from the App Store. And there’s everything inside, from app scripts to all kinds of Unix-based tools.

But with the move to Apple Silicon and Apple’s announcement in June, things are changing as shortcuts appear on the Mac as part of a multi-year automation transition. I’m not going to stop the Mac as a power tool, but in the next few years it will change its nature in some basic way.

Shortcut replaces Automator

The news that shortcuts will (and will definitely) replace Automator isn’t just important, as macOS has a glossy new tool for user automation. This is also an important sign of what Apple is paying attention to. In the last few years, it has been difficult for Mac app developers to find it meaningful to add automation to their apps. But now we have the answer: shortcuts are here and Apple will spend years migrating to the new world.

Starting this fall, we’ll be seeing Mac developers add support for shortcuts. Like iOS, the app “donates” actions to shortcut apps. The power of the app you use is stored in the shortcut. In some cases, these actions open your app and perform tasks. You may also not need to open the app visibly, but you can apply some of its capabilities to problems that need to be resolved.

The shortcut app debuted on iOS and became a hit.

Apple

Shortcuts get the power of Unix

Shortcuts on the Mac go beyond those available on iOS and iPad OS, and there is one major problem as they can hook directly into Unix scripts and shell support. Apple has promised not to include the popular Unix scripting system in macOS. On macOS Monterey, PHP is already closed, Perl and Python are older versions and will be removed soon.

This is not a big deal at one level. This means you can install the latest versions of PHP, Perl, and Python on macOS. (I do that using Homebrew.) On the other hand, if you’re building automation that depends on one of these scripting languages, you’ll need to install them on your Mac to automate.

What about other scripting languages?

This leads us to a bigger question: What about AppleScript and Apple Events technology, which has kept application-to-application communication on the Mac for decades? There is no equivalent to Apple Events on iOS. Believe it or not, exchanging URLs has become the standard means of communication. However, Apple has recently been modernizing with features such as Siri Intents.

The truth is that most automation on iOS was about building workflows using small pieces of different apps. This is an important part of the user automation story, but another part is the ability to gain deep control over powerful apps through scripts. On iOS, apps with this level of control tend to use a self-implemented macro engine based on JavaScript or Python. Perhaps the best example of this is Omni Group’s rich JavaScript-based automation that allows scripts to control Omni apps on iPad, iPhone, or Mac.

Not all apps that implement their own scripting or macro language are the way forward. This is where Apple needs to intervene as the owner of the platform and create a common reference frame for everyone, developers, and users.

The era of AppleScript is counted.

Apple

The future of scripting on macOS

What will happen at the end of the transition over the last few years? The simplest guess is that AppleScript, dating back to the early 1990s, is finally grazing.

What replaces it is a more open issue. Shortcuts cannot be exhaustive by themselves. It is not a tool tailored to the exact level of remote control of your application. Also, the more actions you place in a shortcut, the more complex the shortcut becomes. Beyond a certain point, it should be written out as a script rather than assembled into a simplified interface. (Witness Jellycuts, a scripting language designed to create shortcuts!)

I would like a system that allows the scripter to select the language they want to use. (No one talks about it, but Apple added JavaScript as an AppleScript peer to script on the Mac some time ago.) But Apple is likely to choose the official scripting language. is. Ubiquitous and Apple has been around for a long time, so it could be JavaScript. Or maybe it’s obvious: a simplified version of Swift.

And maybe Apple will build this automation system once and deploy it not only on the Mac but also on the iPhone and iPad.

This is difficult. That’s why Apple has made it clear that it’s called a multi-year transition. Shortcuts on the Mac will be a great first step, but there’s a lot to do before the next generation of Mac user automation is ready to take the burden off from the end. It may take years, but the future is bright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/349974/mac-automator-applescript-shortcuts-unixapple-silicon-macos-monterey.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos